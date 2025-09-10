Cambridge researchers invent new ink that could revolutionize fashion world: 'This is just the beginning'

Sparxell, a company founded by Cambridge researchers, partnered with Positive Materials, a sustainable textile mill, to develop a textile ink free of synthetic dyes. Unlike most modern fast fashion companies, Sparxell's ink is completely plant-based and biodegradable.

The ink, launched last June, is a pretty blue available in matte and shimmer finishes, according to the Interline. In a world where ultra-fast fashion dominates the textile industry — Shein, for example, is currently worth over $60 billion — companies that prioritize sustainability are sorely needed.

Textile waste, often produced by such companies, is a much bigger issue than many realize. The synthetic dyes used to color these clothes are not biodegradable. Instead of breaking down quickly, they linger in the environment for long periods, contaminating water and soil. In fact, some studies suggest that they may be carcinogenic, harming both wildlife and humans.

It doesn't help that most of these clothes easily wear out and are eventually landfilled. In China alone, over 26 million tons of clothing are thrown away annually. Generally, though, poorer nations bear the brunt of this pollution. Wealthy countries have been known to dump textile waste at shipping ports, which can cause health problems for people living nearby. Sparxell's plastic and toxin-free pigments couldn't come sooner.

Thankfully, the company isn't stopping there. It offers pigments in powder, liquid, glitter, and foil form, for a variety of custom-made products. And guess what? They're all 100% biodegradable.

When it comes to clothing, Positive Materials is bringing Sparxell's vision to life. The Portuguese textile company processed the orders, delivering sustainably made materials to fashion designers and other industry professionals.

As Sparxell's CEO, Dr. Benjamin Drouget, told the Interline, "This is just the beginning – our vision is to make bio-inspired colour technology the new standard across fashion, proving that high performance and working in harmony with nature are perfectly aligned."

