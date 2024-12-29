Scientists raise concerns after observing concerning behavior of ancient creatures: 'Like sentinels, warning us'

Tiny ocean creatures are sending us an urgent message about the warming ocean, and it's time to listen up, according to a recent study in association with the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry.

What's happening?

The ocean's planktonic foraminifera, microscopic animals with hard shells made of calcium carbonate, are struggling to survive as waters heat up and become more acidic.

A new study in the journal Nature analyzed almost 200,000 datasets from 1910 to track how these organisms respond to changing ocean conditions. The findings paint a concerning picture: their populations have dropped by 25% in the last 80 years.

"Our data shows that planktonic foraminifera, which play a crucial role in the ocean's carbon cycle, are struggling to survive in a rapidly changing climate," said lead researcher Sonia Chaabane of the European Centre for Research and Teaching in Environmental Geosciences and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry. "These organisms are like sentinels, warning us of the drastic effects that warming and acidification have on marine ecosystems."

These little animals are doing everything they can to stay alive. Many species are moving toward cooler waters near the poles at speeds up to 10 kilometers per year. Others are swimming deeper into the ocean to escape rising surface temperatures.

But these survival strategies might not be enough. Some scientists warn that many species could face conditions beyond what they can handle by 2100.

Why are planktonic foraminifera so important?

These shellfish serve as early warning signs of broader ocean health issues.

They play an important role in storing carbon dioxide; when they die, their shells sink to the seafloor, naturally removing CO2 from the water. But ocean acidification makes it harder for them to build their shells, so this natural carbon storage system breaks down.

The biggest losses are happening in tropical waters, where intense warming disrupts their reproduction ability. This spells trouble not just for the foraminifera but also for all the sea life that depends on them.

What can we do to help?

Making smart choices about energy use and supporting clean energy can help slow ocean warming and acidification.

Simple switches such as using energy-efficient appliances, choosing public transportation, and cutting back on unnecessary consumption all add up to make a difference for ocean health.

