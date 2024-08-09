Company sees wild popularity of home gadget that helps customers better manage energy usage and bills: 'We're now turbocharging the rollout so everyone who wants one can get one'

Developed in-house, the Home Mini's goal is to give customers more control over their energy usage.

Some people are hoping to get their hands on Octopus Energy's bright pink, palm-sized Home Mini gadget because of its potential to help U.K. customers monitor and manage their energy consumption.

Made in Britain from recycled plastic, Octopus Energy's Home Mini is an in-home display (IHD) that has been installed in over 100,000 homes in just 18 months, according to the company's website.

An IHD is a small electronic screen that connects wirelessly to your gas and electricity smart meters and gives users immediate feedback on their energy consumption. An IHD should not be confused with a home energy monitor, which displays energy usage and analyzes it over time.

Unlike other IHDs, the Home Mini connects directly to a smartphone, letting users manage their energy bills through the Octopus app.

The Home Mini connects to the user's smart meters, collecting data every 10 seconds and providing real-time insights into household electricity usage. That means users can see their energy costs immediately and make informed decisions on their energy consumption.

Octopus Energy's goal is to simplify energy management, making it easier for users to reduce their consumption and save money with the Home Mini.

Derya Robinson, lead engineer at Octopus Energy, called the device a "game-changing first" in home energy management technology using homegrown British tech, according to the company's website.

Robinson added: "Demand for it is off the charts — tens of thousands are already embracing its user-friendly design. We're now turbocharging the rollout so everyone who wants one can get one, hassle-free."

Developed in-house, the Home Mini's goal is to give customers more control over their energy usage. The demand has been tremendous, prompting Octopus Energy to ramp up production to 20,000 units a month starting July 2024.

Octopus Energy has energized customers by rewarding those who shift their energy use away from peak times, known as "Saving Sessions" and smart tariffs.

Customers have already saved over £100 million (around $126.8 million) using the Home Mini, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

In June 2024, Britain's Octopus Energy entered the U.S. renewables market, acquiring two solar energy farms in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania. However, there is no word on when the Home Mini will be available to U.S. customers. According to Reuters, the company aims to invest $2 billion in the U.S. renewables market by 2030.

Elsewhere in the U.K., Octopus Energy — which has seen increased funding — opened the Kraken Tech Centre, the country's first energy tech superhub.

In addition to that, rolling out the Home Mini across the U.K. signifies a significant step toward a smarter and more sustainable future.

"It's pink. It's small. It gives instant more up to date electricity readings," one Redditor commented on a thread of reviews for the product.

"It's far more useful than an in Home Screen," another added.

"It does allow you to make more informed decisions about the energy you're using," Spectrum Geeks said on YouTube.

