Scientists pinpoint a factor behind cellular aging and reverse it in worms within 2 days

"If we understand the underlying processes, we may be able to take targeted countermeasures."

Scientists may have found a hidden driver of aging that seems to be reversible.

In experiments on lab worms, raising levels of a molecule associated with cell membranes appeared to reverse some age-related cellular damage in as little as two days, according to scientists, who say it plays an important role in the aging process.

As reported by ScienceDaily, researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging (FLI) in Jena, Germany, traced part of that decline to shrinking levels of phosphatidylcholine, a membrane lipid that appears to make mitochondria more rigid and less effective over time.

What happened?

Mitochondria are often referred to as the powerhouses of the cell, but their role goes well beyond energy production. They also help cells communicate, respond to stress, and carry out repair processes.

Scientists have long known that mitochondrial function tends to decline with age, though the reasons behind that shift have remained less clear.

The new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, points to the lipid phosphatidylcholine as a key factor in preserving the pliability of mitochondrial membranes, which helps those structures join into strong, connected networks. When the lipid becomes less abundant with age, those networks start to break apart and work less well.

The team tested that idea in C. elegans, a type of nematode. Knocking out genes required to make phosphatidylcholine caused the young worms to develop mitochondria that resembled those seen in older animals.

When older worms were given either phosphatidylcholine itself or choline, which helps produce it, their mitochondrial structure shifted back toward a younger state within two days.

Why does it matter?

Cellular energy loss is one of the most recognizable features of aging. When mitochondria become less connected, cells can struggle to move energy where it is needed, which may affect everything from movement and recovery to broader metabolic health.

The findings suggest some age-related changes may not be completely fixed. The researchers saw related signals not just in worms, but also in human cell experiments and large clinical datasets, where they found sex-specific patterns, including a steeper relative drop in phosphatidylcholine among women experiencing menopause.

The work remains early, and the most dramatic reversal was seen in worms, not humans. But the study adds to growing evidence that nutrition, metabolism, and healthy aging may be more closely connected than previously understood, and that some age-related changes may eventually prove modifiable.

The researchers said they were struck by the strength of the effect.

"We were surprised ourselves by how strongly this molecule influences the structure, connectivity, and function of mitochondria," said first author Dr. Tetiana Poliezhaieva to ScienceDaily.

Another author, Dr. Maria Ermolaeva, described the importance of the finding to the outlet, saying, "Our work shows that both mitochondrial aging and broader systemic aging are, at least in part, modifiable. If we understand the underlying processes, we may be able to take targeted countermeasures."

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