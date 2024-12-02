Researchers make breakthrough development with fire-retardant wood material: 'Innovative solutions to the ... industry'

The innovation even won an Innovation Project of the Month award for its merits.

A Norway-based researcher is taking the formaldehyde — and other polluting substances — out of fiberboards.

The invention, called PhosBoard, was developed by scientist Stephen Amiandamhen at the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research, or the NIBIO, according to a news release from the lab.

"The … boards are more sustainable. They contain renewable materials, and the production itself consumes less energy," the expert said in the report.

His solution has a twofold benefit. For one, it utilizes production waste from other materials. In a photo provided by the NIBIO, Amiandamhen is pictured holding waste from a wood processing facility. It looks like a fine powder and is reused in PhosBoard.

Secondly, Amiandamhen binds the scraps without toxic, polluting substances. PhosBoards look mostly like typical fiberboards you would buy at the local lumberyard. But Amiandamhen touts them as being more planet-friendly. The innovation even won an Innovation Project of the Month award for its merits, all according to the news release.

"In the production of fiberboards, such as chipboards or MDF boards, a lot of glue is usually used. And this glue usually contains formaldehyde. We wanted to develop fiberboards using glue without formaldehyde, and which can be produced using less energy. This produces boards with a lower environmental and climate footprint," Amiandamhen said in the NIBIO report.

The news release doesn't provide the chemistry notes on how Amiandamhen developed a binder that achieves those goals, but the plan is for PhosBoards to be fire retardant and have insulating abilities, according to the NIBIO.

More sustainable building materials are being developed elsewhere, too.

In some parts of the planet, fast-growing bamboo is being used instead of lumber. It can be harvested in three years of growth and is long-lasting when part of a structure. What's more, the plant absorbs more carbon than it produces while growing, all per the Washington Post.

Amiandamhen said that his work started, a bit comically, by mixing his materials with a kitchen "machine." His research has since gained support, allowing him to scale the process, according to the NIBIO.

Nixing formaldehyde from the blend is a big win for the atmosphere. The California Air Resources Board notes that the substance is released during industrial processes and fuel burning. It's in some cosmetic products, including certain shampoos. That's in addition to being a part of binders for particle boards.

When released in the air, formaldehyde can be a cancer risk, depending on the exposure level, according to the California report.

For its part, PhosBoard is gaining the attention of others in the industry.

"We at Ard Innovation believe that PhosBoard will deliver good, innovative solutions to the wood processing industry," Ard's Johann Eksteen said in the NIBIO report. Ard is partly owned by the NIBIO and works with it to develop sustainable resource management.

You can carry on Amiandamhen's innovative spirit at home, even without access to a well-funded lab.

Leveraging some tax breaks available stateside for easy weatherization upgrades can cut pollution via reduced energy use. You can also save $300 or more a year in power costs. New doors, windows, and added insulation are still eligible for a 30% tax break, as well.

In the meantime, Amiandamhen intends to soon have a better board ready for construction. He is using the latest funding round to improve PhosBoard composition and its "commercial potential."

"We will test the fiber boards' sound insulating abilities and how they transfer heat," Amiandamhen said in the report.

