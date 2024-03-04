Researchers raise concerns after surveying Americans about common risks: ‘A significant knowledge gap’

“This is the first survey of its kind, and what we found is that the vast majority of people do not have a clear understanding of [the issue].”

PFAS are a class of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called “forever chemicals.” If this is new information to you, you’re not alone.

Researchers at the Texas Water Resources Institute recently conducted an online survey which revealed that over 76% of Americans didn’t know that — and didn’t know about the health risks of these household substances, Futurity reported.

What did the study find?

According to Futurity, the most significant finding was that 45.1% of respondents hadn’t heard of PFAS, while another 31.6% had heard of them but didn’t know what they were.

The survey also found that even though 11.5% of respondents knew their community had been exposed to PFAS, a full 97.4% of participants didn’t believe their drinking water had been affected. This was despite a recent report by the U.S. Geological Survey indicating that almost half of America’s tap water has been affected.

“This is the first survey of its kind, and what we found is that the vast majority of people do not have a clear understanding of PFAS,” lead author Allen Berthold told Futurity. “When I ask an audience at a public presentation if they’ve ever heard of PFAS, usually only a few people from a room of 100 will say yes, and that’s fairly consistent with these survey results.”

Why is this lack of awareness a problem?

PFAS are linked to serious reproductive problems and certain cancers and may be implicated in a number of other health issues. Despite this, they’re used in a wide range of household products, including stain-resistant upholstery and nonstick pans.

If people don’t understand what PFAS are, they could be exposed every day without their knowledge, greatly increasing their risk of long-term health problems.

“Research has come out in the last year showing that many Americans are exposed to PFAS, including through drinking water supplies, whether they know it or not,” study coauthor Audrey McCrary, a program specialist at TWRI, told Futurity. “So, a significant knowledge gap here needs to be addressed.”

What can be done to shine a light on PFAS?

More public education about this topic is needed. TWRI’s research offers a foundation to show policymakers where to focus their efforts.

“It was very notable that there was no statistical difference depending on race, gender, or age — perception was largely the same across the board,” corresponding author and research specialist Stephanie deVilleneuvede told Futurity. “This research was a fact-finding effort and gives us baseline data moving forward as interest in PFAS remediation continues to grow.”

