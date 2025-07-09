Innovative company unveils facility that removes dangerous toxin from drinking water: 'Generational improvement in public health'

Veolia, a global company that specializes in environmental solutions, has constructed one of the largest PFAS treatment systems in the United States, making healthier drinking water for the state of Delaware, as Innovation News Network reported.

At the new $35 million plant in Stanton, more than 100,000 residents will benefit from the removal of PFAS, or "forever chemicals," from their drinking water, meeting Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

PFAS is an acronym for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are a group of highly toxic chemicals that are in everyday products from toiletries and cosmetics to food packaging, cookware, and clothing.

When these items end up in landfills, PFAS can leach into soil and water, affecting the water supply.

PFAS don't break down in the environment, so they can accumulate in our bodies over time. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to a range of health concerns, including cancer, decreased fertility, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease. Removing them from drinking water is vital to human health.

Veolia operates an additional 33 treatment systems for customers in the U.S. and has plans to install more across the country to provide healthier drinking water to nearly 2 million people.

The vessels in the plant are designed to absorb PFAS from up to 30 million gallons of water per day, playing a huge role in water treatment.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer commended Veolia's leadership in this sector, saying that it "reflects a strong commitment to proactive public health protection and underscores our administration's dedication to ensuring clean, safe water for Delawareans."

This new filtration processing system offers hope, bringing safer drinking water to many Americans.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia, explained that the Delaware plant has already provided high-quality water to 100,000 residents of that state and that the PFAS treatment system is "a generational improvement in public health and environmental protection that will strengthen communities and create opportunities long into the future."

