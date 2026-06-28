Arizona's 'forever chemicals' taint water for nearly 2 million, and cleanup may span decades

"We will be working with PFAS for the rest of our careers."

"Forever chemicals" in Arizona's groundwater are emerging as a significant public health issue.

Drinking water systems from Prescott to Nogales have been found to contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The "forever chemicals" — so-called for their staying power in ecosystems and human bodies — have been detected in supplies used by nearly 2 million residents.

Some communities have already committed millions of dollars to address them.

What's happening?

PFAS are a broad group of synthetic chemicals and have been associated with certain cancers, reproductive issues, developmental delays, and weaker immune responses.

According to Tucson.com, nearly 100 Arizona utilities identified PFAS in drinking water supplies above the threshold established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Utilities across the state have responded in several ways, including shutting down wells, switching to cleaner sources, and implementing treatment. In Tucson, a $33 million facility near the airport is being built to remove PFAS as the city continues separate work on other hazardous contamination in the aquifer.

Tucson chief water counsel Chris Avery summed up the scope of the challenge at the National 2026 PFAS Conference: "We will be working with PFAS for the rest of our careers."

Why is this concerning?

These chemicals can persist for years in water, soil, and the human body. Research has increasingly tied even lower exposures to major health concerns, and the federal limit for two of the most widely known PFAS compounds is 4 parts per trillion.

Meanwhile, consumers may be unaware if their utility has found higher PFAS levels in their water because a required public notice will not be in full effect until 2027. Mandatory contamination-level reductions are set for 2029.

If Colorado River supplies face more drought and strain, Arizona may depend even more heavily on groundwater. That leaves rural areas — especially mobile home parks and small systems using private wells — with limited options when a local aquifer is contaminated.

What's being done?

Since 2023, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has been testing drinking water systems across the state and posting the results on a public PFAS map. It has backed 24 projects in eight counties, most of them aimed at helping smaller communities access cleaner supplies.

"To date, $8 million has been allocated toward the planning and design phases for 22 projects and the completion of two projects," ADEQ communications director Caroline Oppleman told the Arizona Republic. "The remaining $96 million will fund the construction phase for those same projects, as well as additional future projects."

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