Lawmaker champions bill that could reduce certain medical costs: 'A critical component'

A bill in Maine's state government has the potential to bring the cost of blood tests for victims of toxic chemical exposure under insurance coverage, according to Maine Morning Star.

You've probably heard of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or more likely their abbreviated form, PFAS. They are a group of toxic "forever" chemicals that don't break down easily and are found everywhere from common household products to industrial manufacturing and agriculture.

Exposure in humans is connected to some pretty serious health issues, including reproductive complications, certain cancers, high cholesterol, and liver problems.

In Maine, farmers like Adam Nordell have had their land and their own bodies contaminated from the spread of PFAS-laden wastewater on their fields years ago. To make matters worse, the cost of getting tested and treated for this pollution can get quite expensive. A single PFAS test can run up to $600, Maine Morning Star reported.

However, thanks to the efforts of Sen. Stacy Brenner (D-Cumberland), Maine residents could soon get those costs covered by insurance when medical aid is deemed necessary, mostly in cases of high exposure.

As Maine Morning Star explained, getting screened for PFAS can help people identify the source of pollution and monitor their health while they get treatment. For example, Nordell has been taking medication, and he knows the treatment plan is working thanks to regular testing that shows his PFAS levels decreasing.

He affirmed that the tests are "a critical component of preventative care for Maine's PFAS-exposed communities."

The measure has faced opposition from insurance companies, who argue the move would raise people's monthly premium bills. Still, Brenner and other advocates are pressing on. If passed, the measure would take effect for health insurance plans started or renewed on Jan. 1, 2026, Maine Morning Star reported.

"We want to support the most impacted communities so that they're safe and the associated healthcare impacts are covered," she said, per the outlet.

