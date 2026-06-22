Scientists blast 'forever chemicals' with intense UV light, and water helps break them apart

Current technologies can still filter some PFAS out, but that does not make them disappear.

After years of resisting breakdown, PFAS, the notoriously stubborn "forever chemicals" that can remain in water, soil, and human bodies for decades, may have a newly identified vulnerability.

In a new study, scientists found that blasting these forever chemicals with intense ultraviolet light helped to dismantle them.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known to be difficult to destroy. They have also been used for decades in products such as nonstick cookware, food packaging, clothing, and firefighting foam, leading to their accumulation nearly everywhere on Earth.

What happened?

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal of Environmental Science & Technology, points to a possible explanation for how this kind of PFAS destruction works.

The researchers found that when hydrogen radicals formed from water under intense UV exposure, these radicals appear to be doing much of the chemical work in breaking down PFAS molecules.

As hydrogen radicals hit the PFAS, they removed their fluorine atoms (defluorination), producing smaller compounds that are less persistent in the environment. The researchers saw the strongest performance under high-energy UV light, at wavelengths below 300 nanometers.

Why does it matter?

Scientists may be getting closer to a method that does not simply move PFAS from one place to another but actually destroys them. That could eventually lead to better treatment systems for drinking water.

Current technologies can still filter some PFAS out, but that does not make them disappear. In many cases, the chemicals are simply concentrated elsewhere and still need to be dealt with.

A more effective destruction method could reduce persistent contamination risks and help protect communities from exposure linked to serious health effects, including cancers, liver damage, and even hormone disruption.

Pinpointing the key reactions could give researchers a clearer path to cleaner, more efficient systems instead of forcing them to rely on trial and error.

But the researchers also cautioned that the breakdown through their process still remains relatively slow, and that intermediate compounds can appear along the way, making this an imperfect solution.

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