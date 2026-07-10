In 2026, every automaker needs a real pet mode before parked cars turn deadly

A proper pet-safe climate feature should be standard rather than a specialty option.

A car left parked in the heat can become hazardous fast, and one EV review team has said automakers should stop treating that danger as a minor edge case.

Using a summer demonstration, Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) argued that by 2026, a proper pet-safe climate feature should be standard rather than a specialty option, especially for people making short stops with an animal in the vehicle.

What's happening?

Out of Spec Reviews used a demo with their two dogs to explain why they believe automakers in 2026 should widely offer a real pet mode, sometimes called dog mode, for hot weather and quick errands.

As Out of Spec Reviews showed, the basic idea is to keep the cabin cooled after parking and place a message on the outside of the car so people know the animal inside is safe.

The host noted Tesla was first to popularize the feature, but a good version should involve more than simply maintaining a lower cabin temperature.

Similar tools are now appearing from other automakers, though some setups are much more useful than others.

Why does it matter?

Rather than presenting pet mode as a flashy EV extra, Out of Spec Reviews described it as a safety feature, especially as hotter summers make a parked vehicle dangerous for pets and children in a short time. In their view, that can help avoid panic, injury, or worse.

EVs are well suited for this use case because they can run air conditioning from the battery while parked, without idling a gas engine.

A visible message outside the vehicle can also reassure passersby that the pet inside is not in distress.

What can I do?

The video emphasized systems that both keep climate control running and display a clear notice outside the car.

Some EVs already offer a feature along those lines.

At the same time, the hosts were not saying pets should be left in vehicles for long periods, even if the system is well executed. Their point was that short errands are safer when the vehicle is designed for real-world use instead of forcing owners to improvise.

Whether automakers label it "Pet Mode" or "Dog Mode," Out of Spec Reviews' demonstration argued that this should no longer be treated as a luxury feature. In a hotter world, keeping a parked car cool can be the difference between an ordinary stop and a deadly mistake.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.