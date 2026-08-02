Canadian family drops PFAS lawsuit despite private well testing 20 times above safe limit

"We don't have the purse that the government has."

A lawsuit brought by a Prince Edward Island family over alleged "forever chemicals" in its well water has been dropped, bringing that case against the provincial government to a close while wider worries about drinking water safety continue.

What happened?

In January 2025, Doug Jenkins, Robin Jenkins, and Lindsay Jenkins became aware that their well was contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS after Environment Department testing showed levels that were more than 20 times what is deemed to be safe by Health Canada.

All three got their blood tested and had levels of PFAS higher than what is associated with negative health effects. However, after filing a case on May 27, court records cited by the Guardian indicate that the Jenkins family withdrew their case in early July.

The lawsuit stated problems in the operation of a provincially owned dumpsite led PFAS to enter the family's water supply. The defense requested "unlimited time" to investigate the allegations and was granted an extra 60 days when it was supposed to be 20 maximum.

These delays, combined with the potential that the suit may not be successful, were a financial gamble the Jenkins were unwilling to take. "We don't have the purse that the government has," Robin told the Guardian. "We don't have the time and the rest of our life."

Why does it matter?

PFAS are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" because they can remain in the environment for long periods and are notoriously difficult to break down. Associated with negative health effects, they are used to make many consumer products, including electronics, water-resistant clothing, and nonstick cookware.

Contamination in a private well can raise questions about waste management, public oversight, and drinking water safety. When a private well is affected, families may have few immediate alternatives and can be left facing the cost of water testing, filtration systems, or bottled water.

PFAS contamination has drawn attention across North America as regulators and researchers continue to learn more about how the chemicals move through soil and groundwater. Because PFAS do not easily degrade, even a single localized source can create concerns for nearby households, ecosystems, and future cleanup efforts.

What's being done?

Across Canada and beyond, governments and public health agencies have been paying closer attention to PFAS contamination through updated guidance, expanded testing efforts, and tighter scrutiny of possible sources.

The lawsuit is over, but concerns about oversight, clean-water protections, and timely action when contamination arises remain. When exposed to "forever chemicals," the consequences can linger long afterward. Identifying contamination early can help communities respond more quickly and reduce potential exposure.

Private well users can stay alert to local advisories and ask about available water testing if contamination is suspected nearby. Private well owners may also consider certified filtration systems designed to reduce PFAS, though effectiveness can vary depending on the product and setup.

Cutting back on products that may contain PFAS, such as certain stain-resistant or water-repellent goods, can also reduce exposure. Choosing alternatives in cookware and household items will not solve industrial contamination, but it can be one way to limit unnecessary contact.

While the Jenkins family has ended the lawsuit, "it certainly doesn't mean we have given up (and) are staying home to die," the family wrote in a statement to the Guardian.

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