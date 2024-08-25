New York home with history ahead of the curve using passive design principles: 'It's all a bit mysterious'

Passive houses have come into fashion in the last few years, but the idea has been around longer than many people realize. One house recently up for sale in Ghent, New York, proves it: although it's been around since 1981, it uses passive home technology that seems ahead of its time, according to Curbed.

The house at 94 Kern Drive shares a semi-private road with other houses and is almost 6,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and four baths. It's built in tiers, with slanted buttresses dividing its slate gray facade. Large windows and skylights let in plenty of natural light on the two main floors and the lofted third floor.

While the home has a striking appearance, its passive features are the most remarkable part.

The original architect-owner used envelope-style construction, which includes a clever system of insulation and ventilation. This minimizes the need for heating and cooling, keeping the home at a comfortable temperature without consuming energy.

The house is also designed to take advantage of the sunlight in other ways. The north-facing bedrooms are shielded from the sun to keep cool, while the south-facing living areas catch the sun to stay warm, Curbed reveals.

When the house needs heating, it uses a geothermal system to keep warm.

All these features are great for potential owners, who will see lower energy bills thanks to the home's temperature-conscious construction. That's also good news for the environment, because the less energy a home uses, the less it contributes to planet-warming air pollution.

The history of the house is interesting, too. Associate broker Sarah Kardos of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty spoke to Curbed about the home.

"Rumor has it that the home was used as something of a commune at one point — it's certainly large enough, Kardos notes — but it's all a bit mysterious," wrote the publication.

Kardos also said that the house is connected to nature and the farming lifestyle, with access to a nearby spring-fed lake and surrounding fields.

"Even if you're not part of the community or the farm, the whole area kind of revolves around it," she said, per Curbed. "It's such a picturesque life."

