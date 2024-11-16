City of Syracuse makes major infrastructure change with enhanced sidewalk technology: 'We can determine if the solution can be expanded'

"A monumental step in our journey towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly New York State."

A new pilot program in Syracuse, New York, is testing a reduced carbon cement that uses recycled glass in an effort to lower emissions.

The product comes from a recycling company called KLAW Industries, which grinds post-consumer glass into a powder to use as a 20% cement replacement, according to a report by CNY Central.

Manufacturing cement, which constitutes 10-15% of concrete's mass, is a dirty business. Its production accounts for 7-8% of the world's carbon dioxide output, which is heating up the planet through overaccumulation in the atmosphere.

The city is using the new product, which KLAW calls Pantheon, for sidewalk upgrades to test how it holds up in real-world applications.

"We're always looking for the most effective and sustainable approaches to constructing and maintaining city infrastructure," said Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeremy Robinson, per CNY Central.

"Based on the results of this testing, we can determine if the solution can be expanded to more sidewalks and, possibly, other applications."

KLAW Industries claims its cement is 11% stronger and of a higher quality than those using either slag or fly ash (a coal byproduct) as an additive.

Syracuse's pilot program comes ahead of the 2027 deadline set by Governor Kathy Hochul to lower limits on emissions from concrete used in public works projects.

"Adopting 'Buy Clean Concrete' guidelines marks a monumental step in our journey towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly New York State," Governor Hochul said in a press release.

"By setting mandatory emissions limits on concrete used in state-funded projects, we're not just leading by example but creating a tangible roadmap for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the board."

The city's use of Pantheon concrete comes on the heels of successful adoption by nearby Binghamton, as well as the New York State Department of Transportation, as CNY Central detailed.

Its use can potentially save the city money while working toward a greener future.

Using recycled glass as an additive could bolster recycling efforts in the region, and, as KLAW claims, each truck load of its greener concrete prevents around 1000 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

