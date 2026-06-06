Hundreds flood Pennsylvania meeting to fight data center plan

"We don't need data; we need things we can afford."

A widely shared Instagram reel is drawing attention to the growing local resistance to Big Tech infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

The clip, posted by Lancaster Stands Up (@lancasterstandsup), shows a packed municipal meeting in Columbia, Pennsylvania, where residents turned out in force to oppose a proposed data center project.

The video captioned the video with the message: "Working families over big tech. Neighbors over data centers."

In the footage, a crowded meeting room is packed wall-to-wall with attendees as community speakers continue addressing officials.

The post focuses on a proposed data center project in Columbia, a Lancaster County borough along the Susquehanna River.

The issue reflects a broader national debate over whether communities should absorb the costs of large-scale digital infrastructure tied to cloud computing and AI growth.

Data centers are becoming increasingly central to the modern economy, powering everything from online services to artificial intelligence tools.

Supporters often argue that they can bring tax revenue, construction jobs, and expanded digital capacity.

But data centers can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining local utilities and, in some cases, contributing to higher energy costs for residents.

Critics also raise concerns about land use, noise, security, and whether communities see meaningful benefits relative to the burden on local infrastructure.

That tension appears to be at the heart of the backlash in Columbia. The reel frames the issue less as a tech upgrade than as a quality-of-life and affordability question for working families.

As AI-driven demand pushes companies to build more facilities, local meetings like this one may become more contentious.

Commenters described the turnout as overwhelming. One person wrote: "Def at least 500 people. I finally left at 10pm and community speakers were still going strong."

Others framed the moment as a sign of broad public opposition.

"People really don't want this and are fighting back," one commenter said.

Another summed up the affordability concerns driving the debate: "We don't need data; we need things we can afford."

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