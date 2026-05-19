Australia's biggest solar farm owner posts revenue surge as output jumps and curtailment eases

"Another sign that large-scale solar can help deliver reliable and cost-effective electricity."

The owner of Australia's two biggest operating solar farms says revenue climbed sharply in the latest quarter as power output surged and curtailment eased.

The update is another sign that large-scale solar can help deliver reliable and cost-effective electricity.

What happened?

According to a report from RenewEconomy.com, Philippines-based Acen Renewables, which owns two 400 megawatt solar projects in New South Wales, reported a sharp rise in energy generation in the first few months of 2026.

Output rose 87% to 528 gigawatt-hours, driven largely by the completion and first full quarter of operations at the Stubbo solar farm, one of two Acen Renewables projects in the area.

Revenue also climbed, rising 76% to about AU$32 million. That was despite a roughly 6% fall in the average wholesale price the company received for its electricity.

Acen said stronger solar conditions and lower curtailment also helped boost revenue. Curtailment refers to times when renewable energy output is reduced or turned down because the grid can't take all the available power.

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The company is expanding its New England solar farm from 400 MW to 720 MW and adding a two-hour, 200 MW battery there, RenewEconomy noted.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest challenges for solar power is not just generating electricity, but making sure that electricity can be used when the grid needs it. When too much power floods the system at once, projects can be curtailed, meaning clean energy is effectively switched off.

Lower curtailment means more of the solar energy already being produced can actually reach homes, businesses and industry. That improves the value of renewable energy projects and can support a more efficient power system overall.

Large batteries are a key part of that shift. By storing solar energy during the day and discharging it later, they can reduce waste, support the grid during peaks and help create a more stable floor for electricity prices. For households and businesses, that can mean a more reliable power system, especially during hot weather or periods of heavy demand.

What's being done?

Acen is already moving ahead with energy storage at its New England site, where its large battery project is already about 87% complete.

That kind of battery can make solar energy more useful after sunset, when people are still cooking dinner, cooling their homes or running businesses. For cities and companies, that flexibility can lower costs by reducing dependence on more expensive power during evening peaks.

The battery can also add resilience by helping stabilize the grid when supply and demand shift quickly. While no single project solves every reliability problem, storage can improve system performance and reduce the bottlenecks that force renewable energy offline.

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