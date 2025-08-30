Researchers discover increasing risk for millions of Americans who take common medications: 'Becomes much more likely'

Doctors still generally recommend that people prescribed these medications continue to take them.

As global temperatures continue to rise, people using certain medications may feel the impacts of extreme heat more than others.

What's happening?

According to NPR, millions of Americans — and far more globally — who use commonly prescribed medications may experience intense reactions to heat waves, which are increasing in frequency. That's because some drugs affect how the body perceives, reacts to, and manages heat.

Individuals taking medications such as ACE inhibitors to treat high blood pressure, diuretics to increase urine output, and certain mental health medications may be more susceptible to the effects of overheating.

Doctors still generally recommend that people prescribed these medications continue to take them as directed. But these individuals may also want to make a plan to stay cool when temperatures rise and remain extremely high.

Why is this concerning?

As opposed to feeling just a little uncomfortably warm, the consequences of actually overheating can be extreme. It can result in heart strain, kidney issues, neurological impacts, and, in some cases, even death.

Our bodies are typically equipped to deal with heat via sweating or signaling to us that we're thirsty and should consume more water. But certain medications may interfere with these processes.

Some medications can decrease sweating, making it difficult for a person to cool off. Other medications interfere with the ability to recognize thirst.

While the use of various medications can increase the risk of overheating, some common types include ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, diuretics, certain antidepressants, antipsychotics, and some ADHD medications, according to NPR.

"When you're taking these medications and you're exposed to heat, it's like asking a car to drive up a mountain in the summer with the air conditioner broken, low on coolant and no warning signals," David Eisenman, a doctor and researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, explained to the radio outlet. "Overheating becomes much more likely."

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain a lengthy list of drugs that may cause adverse reactions to heat. The CDC also notes that the effectiveness of certain medications — such as inhalers, EpiPens, and insulin — can be compromised by extreme temperatures.

What can I do to prevent overheating?

For individuals taking medications that can increase the risk of overheating, the best way to avoid related complications is to anticipate extreme heat, plan accordingly, and minimize exposure when possible.

Being aware of when temperatures may reach their peak and avoiding being outside at those times is important. People at risk will need access to a cool space when it gets too hot, and they'll need to drink plenty of water, whether they feel thirsty or not.

A big-picture approach to the problem requires mitigating the crisis of rising global temperatures through a large-scale transition to clean energy sources such as wind and solar power.

At the individual level, anyone using a medication susceptible to heat degradation should also ask their doctor for instructions on proper storage to maintain the effectiveness of their prescription.



