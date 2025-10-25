Officials power up world's largest energy project of its kind: 'We hope this becomes a model'

The Arctic Circle may not be the first place that comes to mind when talking about solar energy. But Norway's Over Easy Solar is showing that the technology can flourish in the region.

What's more, the company specializes in positioning its panels vertically, collecting indirect light while avoiding snowfall accumulation in bitter Tromsø, according to a news release.

"As far as I know, this is now the city's largest solar system, and the world's largest vertical rooftop installation," Over Easy CEO Trygve Mongstad said.

The 6,400 panels are positioned on the flat roof of a large cold storage site. The vertical alignment makes it easier for the suncatchers to harvest morning and afternoon light angles for when demand is high and electricity is expensive. The installation beats Over Easy's prior vertical solar record at the Norwegian national football stadium, according to the company.

The vertical panels' higher efficiency and lower maintenance are also expected to provide about $1,632 in annual savings compared to conventional panels, Sustainability Times reported.

Experts around the world are creating panels that are more efficient and weatherproof. The University of Toledo developed a strip that goes on the bottom of an array that makes it easy for snow to slide off the surface.

More farmers are integrating solar into their operations, providing financial benefits as well as cleaner energy.

Solar remains a great upgrade at home, as well. A rooftop array can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. When packaged with a battery backup, home solar can provide free electricity that can even be sold back to the grid if the home is part of a virtual power plant.

The setup also provides crucial blackout protection against line-downing storms, which are becoming more frequent and intense, according to NASA. Increasing data center power demand is also straining the grid.

Solar energy is also air pollution-free, helping to reduce the reliance on dirty fuels that experts agree is contributing to Earth's overheating.

For Over Easy, the northern, low-angle light exposure common in the region is a perfect proving ground for vertical panels, showcasing that arctic and similar climates are viable places for solar energy.

"We hope this becomes a model project for others who want to invest in sustainable power production from flat rooftops in the north," Mongstad said in the release.

