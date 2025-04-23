Researchers make exciting breakthrough that could transform how we power our homes: 'A significant leap forward'

This research demonstrates promising results that could lead to commercial applications in the future.

Researchers have created a new manufacturing technique for solar cells that makes them both more efficient and better for the environment.

This innovative approach tackles two major challenges in solar technology by increasing power output while eliminating toxic chemicals from the production process.

According to Central South University (via Tech Xplore), the research team developed a high-speed "doctor-blading" technique that enhances the efficiency of organic solar cells while using eco-friendly solvents. This solves a persistent problem in solar manufacturing, wherein traditional processes rely on harmful chemicals that pose environmental and health risks.

The new technique reached an impressive 18.2% power conversion efficiency with environmentally safe solvents — a remarkable achievement that exceeds previous methods that used non-toxic materials.

The researchers spent years refining this approach, which uses a specialized high-speed coating method that operates at 70 millimeters per second. This technique allows manufacturers to use significantly lower concentrations of materials — just 8.8 milligrams per milliliters compared to 15.4 mg/mL in traditional methods — reducing resource consumption while improving performance.

"This study represents a significant leap forward in the field of organic photovoltaics," said Jun-liang Yang, the study's corresponding author. "By developing a high-speed doctor-blading technique that works with non-halogenated solvents, we have not only improved the efficiency of organic solar cells but also made them more environmentally sustainable and scalable for industrial applications."

Furthermore, reduced toxic chemicals in production means safer working conditions for manufacturing employees — and more affordable solar panels enable more homes and businesses to switch from dirty fuels to clean energy, cutting harmful air pollution that causes respiratory problems. The lightweight, flexible design of these solar cells also opens up new applications beyond those of traditional rigid panels.

While no commercialization timeline was provided, this research demonstrates promising results that could lead to widespread applications in the future. Since module efficiencies exceeded 16% with non-halogenated solvents, this technology shows promising potential for future commercial applications, including flexible solar panels for portable electronics, building-integrated photovoltaics, and in large-scale solar farms.

