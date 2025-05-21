Scientists develop incredible breakthrough material that could change solar panels forever — here's what's happening

Scientists have discovered a way to make solar panels more eco-friendly. Researchers in Japan developed all-organic solar cells with the world's highest efficiency, according to a Kanazawa University writeup published by Phys.org. The biodegradable nature of the material allows solar panels to be discarded with little impact on the environment.

Right now, most solar panel models use a silicon base, which can become hazardous to human health when discarded and broken down. Although silicon is widely accepted to be safe even when consumed, when it begins to break down, it can release toxic chemicals that can cause symptoms such as skin irritation and hormonal disruption.

Alternative solar panels are made of thin film but have similar impacts. These materials are used for their highly conductive properties. Scientists have been searching for an organic alternative.

With the average lifespan of solar panels ranging from 20 to 30 years, the United States is expected to produce up to 7.5 million tons of solar panel waste by 2050. Chemicals from the breakdown of this waste can leach into soil and contaminate water supplies, while the waste sits in landfills.

Earlier this year, researchers from Kanazawa University in Japan published a study revealing a new material to use in solar panels. They found the organic materials currently used in alternative solar panels lacked power, but the new material is all-organic and breaks down more safely while maintaining high conductivity.

Although this tech development is a major stride toward cleaner alternative energy, solar panels could be years away from having it integrated into their design. However, homeowners shouldn't wait to begin their solar energy journey.

The best course of action is to research solar panels thoroughly before purchase, opting for models that last as long as possible. Selecting a long-lasting model prevents the need to discard the equipment, keeping the materials out of landfills and in use.

