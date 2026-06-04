Photo of orb weaver's bizarre web sparks fears of pesticide or parasite damage

"Reminds me of that study they did of spiders and the kind of webs they make while 'under the influence' of various things."

A chaotic spider web had Redditors wondering whether its architect could be sick, injured, or affected by something in its environment.

What happened?

The viral post on the r/spiders subreddit showed an orb weaver sitting in a web that appeared wildly irregular, with stray threads shooting off in uneven directions instead of forming the species' signature wheel-like pattern.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"This poor little lady made the worst web I've ever seen," the OP wrote.

As they alluded to, orb weavers are known for spinning tidy, symmetrical spiral webs, not strands that look more like a broken sketch than a finished trap.

"Could this be from a birth defect? Or maybe an illness?" the original poster asked. "It doesn't look like anything had damaged the web."

Commenters floated several theories, including pesticide residue, neurotoxin exposure, parasitoid horsehair-worm infestation, and simply an immature spider making an imperfect attempt at web building.

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One industrious user found two studies that showed unusual locations could make an orb weaver need more practice to refine their craft.

"It seems it does take practice to make webs in unusual environments," they wrote, acknowledging they were unsure that scenario fit the OP's lawn. "... I guess it might be tough to build a web there if the stems were moving in the wind or something?"

Why does it matter?

Orb weavers play an important role in ecosystems by controlling insect populations, including mosquitoes and agricultural pests.

When a spider that normally makes a precise web produces a disorganized one, it can raise questions about environmental stressors in their habitat.

Exposure to pesticides and other pollutants can affect invertebrates in ways that aren't always obvious, and subtle changes in behavior may be among the first warning signs.

No one can diagnose this spider from a photo alone, but human activity can alter the health of wildlife living in backyards, gardens, and farms.

Everyday people noticing unusual animal behavior can help document broader ecological patterns.

What are people saying?

Commenters mixed humor with concern.

One joked: "Ummmm, excuse me?? It's very avant garde!"

A popular idea was in the "practice makes perfect" realm.

"I'm no professional but it looks to me like it's still really young," another user wrote. "I think she just needs a little more practice, kind of like trying to ride a bike for the first time."

Others were alarmed, suggesting the web looked like the result of chemical exposure or a parasite affecting the spider's ability to build normally.

"Reminds me of that study they did of spiders and the kind of webs they make while 'under the influence' of various things," someone else said.

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