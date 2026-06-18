'We need to fight the monster': Maryville protest unites neighbors against proposed AI data center

The June 15 Public Water Supply District meeting was moved to a larger location due to the expected crowd.

A proposed artificial intelligence data center near Maryville, Missouri, is drawing fierce local opposition, with residents warning that the project could reshape daily life in Nodaway County.

At a recent protest, neighbors from across the political spectrum gathered to defend farmland, water, and their community, according to the Northwest Missourian.

What happened?

In Maryville, the intersection of South Main and Volunteer once again became a protest site, but residents said this rally stood out because the concern crossed party lines.

The debate centers on a proposed $6.3 billion AI data center south of Maryville, and Scale Microgrids is expected to decide by the end of the month whether it will proceed, the Northwest Missourian reported.

Opponents have organized under a coalition called Nodaway Says No, which says it was created to stop AI data centers from disrupting daily life in the region. More than 30 people attended the protest.

"The supporters that I have met, and I now call my friends, are Nodaway (County) and Maryville…residents, and I don't know who they vote for or what they vote for," local activist Nancy Zeliff said. "But I know we are opposed to data centers here in Nodaway County, especially because of the farmland and the resources that are not available to share with such a mega center."

Why does it matter?

Residents fear a project of this size could put significant pressure on local resources and alter the character of the surrounding area.

Water is at the center of many of those concerns, with residents questioning both how much might be consumed and whether pollution could result. Those concerns drew enough interest that, according to the Northwest Missourian, the June 15 Public Water Supply District meeting was moved to a larger location due to the expected crowd.

Critics say the possible impact is not limited to water. Organizer Kim Swyers said data centers can bring noise and light pollution that leave nearby residents "left with no choice other than to abandon it or to sell it for pennies on the dollar."

Protester Gretchen Wehmeyer captured that fear bluntly: "I wanna pack up and leave. It's scary. It scares me."

What's being done?

Nodaway Says No is working to rally opposition before the company makes its final decision, using protests and public meetings to push for more accountability.

Transparency has become a central demand. "We need to fight the monster," Zeliff said. "We need transparency and no secrecy."

Some protesters also want local officials to take formal action. According to the Northwest Missourian, protester Rob Duvall is asking county commissioners to impose a moratorium so the community has more time to weigh the possible consequences before construction can begin.

"This is about holding our own as a sovereign county, as sovereign people … we want to put our foot down and say, 'No, you're not gonna stomp all over us,'" Duvall said.

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