Nearly 20,000 sign petition as New York coalition pushes to stop Cayuga Lake AI data center

"The whole region will feel the impacts in the wholesale costs of electricity."

A coalition of Finger Lakes groups is stepping up its opposition to a proposed AI data center along the shoreline of Cayuga Lake, delivering nearly 20,000 petition signatures to local officials as debate over the project intensifies.

Opponents say the proposal could reshape life around the lake through noise, higher utility costs, and added strain on the environment.

What happened?

Regional activists brought their campaign against TeraWulf's proposed Cayuga Data campus to Lansing on June 17, where FLX Strong, No Data Center FLX, CLEAN, Sustainable Finger Lakes, Ithaca DSA, and PSL Upstate took part in a press event before the Town Board meeting, 607NewsNow reported.

One focus of the event was a petition called "Reject the Development of an AI Data Center on Cayuga Lake." Organizers said it had drawn more than 19,700 signatures, including 17,000 from New York state residents, before being handed to the Lansing Town Board.

A No Data Center FLX contributor identified as Allison said the group is focused on making sure residents understand the details laid out in public filings.

"We're not here to over exaggerate, but to disseminate what we know and let residents know how this project and similar ones will affect them if they are permitted," Allison said.

Court proceedings are also becoming part of the dispute. A Tompkins County Supreme Court judge ruled that opponents can move forward with a challenge to the Lansing Zoning Board of Appeals' conclusion that the proposed facility is a permitted lakeshore use beside a wildlife preserve.

Why does it matter?

FLX Strong President and Ludlowville resident Ken Wolkin said, "More than anything, we are a group of residents who are concerned with noise pollution, rising utility costs, and degradation to the natural environment and the neighboring wildlife."

AI tools can serve useful purposes, including improving forecasting, optimizing clean energy systems, and helping utilities manage electricity demand more efficiently. The large data centers that power those tools can also require enormous amounts of electricity and water, raise concerns about cybersecurity and misuse, and create expenses that may ultimately be passed on to households.

Allison argued that the effects of the Lansing proposal would reach beyond the immediate area.

"When large loads like 300 MW get added to the grid, the whole region will feel the impacts in the wholesale costs of electricity and potentially infrastructure upgrades being passed on to rate payers," Allison said.

What's being done?

The campaign against the project now spans several fronts. Along with gathering signatures, opponents are contesting the zoning decision and pressing state officials to take a wider look at oversight for data center development.

Allison said the coalition is also watching the Responsible Data Center Development Act as it heads to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk.

"With the Responsible Data Center Development Act now headed to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk, our calls to action are focused on putting pressure on the Governor to not veto or gut the bill," Allison said.

Locally, No Data Center FLX and FLX Strong plan to hold a public presentation on June 25 about data centers, their harms, the Lansing proposal, and steps residents can take.

"TeraWulf has tried to ensure us at previous meetings that they would pay for the infrastructure upgrades their project would require, but most recently on April 27, admitted to not knowing how much the cost would be," Allison said.

Wolkin added, "More than anything, we are a group of residents who are concerned with noise pollution, rising utility costs, and degradation to the natural environment and the neighboring wildlife."

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