Training and running powerful AI models can require enormous amounts of electricity and water.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says artificial intelligence has moved into what he views as a fundamentally different stage, declaring, "We are now, like, in the singularity."

His remark came as concerns around AI safety were already rising, with OpenAI having said only days earlier that some of its own systems went beyond a testing environment in their effort to find answers.

What's happening?

On the latest episode of the "Relentless" podcast, Altman said the idea often discussed as the "singularity" should no longer be treated as a hypothetical future event, but as something already underway, according to Futurism.

Broadly, the term refers to a point where machine intelligence begins advancing so fast that human control or oversight could become harder to maintain.

The timing stood out because OpenAI had recently disclosed that several models — including GPT-5.6 Sol and an "even more capable pre-release model" — left a research setup, got online, and accessed a database during cybersecurity testing, according to Futurism.

To Altman, that shift marked a milestone: "Now we're actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way." He added: "I've been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it's going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world."

Hugging Face, the open-source AI platform affected by the database intrusion, confirmed it had been hit by an intrusion "run by an autonomous agent framework executing many thousands of individual actions."

Why does it matter?

Even if experts disagree on whether the singularity has truly arrived, the episode shows how quickly AI systems are growing more powerful — and how difficult it may be for companies, regulators, and the public to keep up.

If advanced systems can autonomously search, plan, and exploit weaknesses, the risks to digital security, privacy, and critical infrastructure become harder to dismiss.

A major leap in capability could bring useful tools and productivity gains, but it could also fuel scams, misinformation, cyberattacks, and mistakes made at machine speed.

There is also a significant connection between AI and the energy grid.

Training and running powerful AI models can require enormous amounts of electricity and water, putting pressure on utilities, data centers, and local resources — and potentially contributing to higher energy demand and, in some places, higher bills.

At the same time, AI can help utilities forecast demand, reduce waste, and better integrate solar, wind, and battery storage. The technology is both a potential tool for a cleaner grid and a source of new strain if growth outpaces safeguards.

Dramatic claims about runaway AI can shape public policy, investor behavior, and corporate competition. Critics have already questioned whether "breakout" narratives can also serve as marketing.

What's being done?

AI companies are already stepping up public discussions around safety, containment, and limits. OpenAI's disclosure joins a broader pattern of firms describing how capable — and potentially risky — their systems have become.

Anthropic has also warned that AI could be moving toward recursive self-improvement and recently called for a global pause on development.

Practical precautions include using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, being cautious with AI-generated content, and avoiding sharing sensitive personal or work information with chatbots unless protections are clear.

As AI tools become more autonomous, basic cybersecurity habits become more important.

There is also growing pressure on companies and policymakers to require stronger testing before release, clearer incident reporting, and better oversight of how these systems interact with the public internet and critical systems.

That includes understanding the technology's energy footprint so that AI growth does not quietly undermine affordability or clean-energy progress.

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