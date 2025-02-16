New study finds surprising number of older adults unprepared for major disaster: 'People are facing disruptions'

A recent Ohio State University study revealed that many older adults are not prepared for extreme weather events.

Older adults are often most vulnerable to severe weather, especially if they live alone, have low incomes, or live in rural areas.

What's happening?

As Great Lakes Now reported, the university study surveyed over 1,400 people aged 65 or older. About one in five people surveyed said they were unprepared or uncertain about their severe weather readiness.

The researchers assessed the responses of older adults living in eight counties. The results varied significantly by county, with people in the poorest and most rural counties feeling least prepared.

The surveyed individuals expressed concerns about being able to attend doctor appointments and get prescription medications after severe weather events.

Why is older adult preparedness important?

Central Ohio, where the research study focused, has recently experienced many extreme weather events. Last year, there were a record-breaking 73 tornadoes in Ohio.

Severe thunderstorms, prolonged heat waves, flooding, and extreme temperatures also put Ohio seniors at risk. The risks are more pronounced among older adults who have issues with mobility, temperature regulation, and preexisting medical conditions.

With extreme storms becoming more common in Ohio and elsewhere, preparedness is essential to human survival. Research predicts that the number of older adults exposed to dangerous heat conditions will double by 2050.

Meanwhile, seniors displaced by extreme weather events have disproportionate challenges finding affordable and accessible housing after storms.

"Central Ohio has been wrongly known as a climate haven," said Smitha Rao, an Ohio State social work professor. "And now we have data to show that people are facing disruptions."

What's being done to keep older adults safe from disasters?

Studies like this highlight opportunities for more investment and attention to keeping older adults safe in our communities.

Cities and states can proactively prepare storm shelters and emergency resources to help seniors during and after extreme weather events. They can also promote public awareness campaigns about extreme weather risks and target senior populations through forms of media this demographic knows and trusts.

As an individual older adult or to help senior loved ones, you can help by setting up multiple ways to receive weather information, such as apps, radios, and TV news, in case of service disruptions. Making a weather preparedness kit containing essential documents, medications, batteries, water, food, and a flashlight is also recommended.

Conversations about storm preparedness with older family members and neighbors can improve social support systems and encourage seniors to seek help when needed. It's also beneficial to check in on older adults after severe weather events to ensure they have the necessary supplies and transportation to be safe and healthy.

