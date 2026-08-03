They asked what old tech still works, and people answered with 1930s radios, stoves, and Game Boys

In many cases, the greenest gadget is the one you do not need to replace yet.

In an era of rapid upgrades and disposable gadgets, a Reddit thread celebrated old tech that still works.

The responses became a mini museum of durability — and a reminder that products built to last can save households real money over time.

What's happening?

Examples of long-lasting tech poured in after one user wondered in r/BuyItForLife: "Anyone else got something at home that's still going strong? Curious what people consider the actual MVPs." In their case, the MVPs were a nine-year-old Whirlpool refrigerator and an old JBL Flip speaker.

The answers included original Nintendos, Game Boys, 1975 kitchen appliances, a 1960s electric stove from GE, and even a 1930s radio.

"Get the AM weather report on it most days," one person said of their vintage radio.

Another lauded a KitchenAid mixer from the '70s that "outlasted everything else" in their grandparents' kitchen. "My daughter has my old 1980 Kitchenaid. Still a champ!" a third said.

"The machine will probably outlast me," another person said of their Atari.

Collectively, the replies underscored how much appeal there is in owning tech that does not need constant replacing.

Why does it matter?

When a fridge, speaker, console, or mixer lasts for years or even decades, it can mean fewer replacement purchases, less hassle, and more room in a household budget. Longevity is more than nostalgia; it can be a real financial advantage.

The discussion also reflects a frustration many shoppers share: newer products do not always seem to be built to last. That can leave people spending more often on replacements, repairs, chargers, accessories, or subscriptions tied to "smart" features they may not even want.

Keeping appliances and electronics in use longer helps reduce waste while cutting demand for new materials, manufacturing, and shipping.

In many cases, the greenest gadget is the one you do not need to replace yet.

What can I do?

Small maintenance steps can go a long way toward extending a product's life.

Cleaning refrigerator coils, storing electronics carefully, replacing worn batteries, or updating electric wiring can be far cheaper than buying something brand new. One commenter said of an older gaming console, "Had to get a new power supply, but mine still works also."

If you're shopping for new items, durability-focused communities can be a useful starting point for finding products with a strong track record.

Looking for repairability, solid warranties, replaceable parts, and fewer unnecessary features can also improve the odds that a purchase will last. If you already own older tech that still works, resisting the urge to upgrade right away can be a form of savings in itself.

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