Major winemaker unveils innovative upgrades to their vineyards: 'A real game-changer'

"It's a novel way to protect my grapes."

A Canadian vineyard operation is forging the way for regional agrivoltaics — pairing agriculture and solar panels — with its approach to grape growing.

According to the Times Chronicle, Double Barrel Vineyards in the Okanagan region of British Columbia is embracing agrivoltaics. The vineyards will install adjustable solar panels above existing plots of land to protect crops and harness solar energy.

Agrivoltaics is achieved by strategically placing solar panels on farms so that agricultural work isn't hindered and the space can be used to produce solar power. This dual-purpose use of land can save farmers money, improve crop yields, and create sustainable energy.

Grapes are highly sensitive to climate change. Droughts, heat waves, temperature drops, strong winds, and other extreme weather can ruin a harvest.

The solar panels in the Okanagan project will offer protection from harsh elements and can automatically open or close as needed, either shielding the grapes or exposing them to sunlight. The Times Chronicle reported that the project represents a first-of-its-kind agrivoltaic setup in North America.

Vignerons and vintners benefit greatly from this setup. They can potentially improve crop yields and quality, reduce their energy bills, and in some cases make money by selling extra energy back to the grid.

Many farmers and ranchers have already had success with this strategy, such as Jess Gray, the owner of Gray's LAMBscaping, who integrated solar panels into her sheep-grazing business in Virginia and was highlighted by the nonprofit media outlet Atmos.

Canada, in particular, is making a push for farmers of many kinds to utilize the co-location setups of agrivoltaics.

These systems benefit farmers, people, and the planet. They bolster the agricultural industry, improving the world's food supply and economy. They also reduce toxic pollution created by burning other energy sources, such as oil, gas, and coal.

Jesse Gill, president and CEO of the Okanagan Hills Winery Group, said in a statement, "This project is a real game-changer for agriculture in the Okanagan … It's a novel way to protect my grapes while keeping the land productive and resilient," the Times Chronicle reported.

He also stated that the agrivoltaic system "aims to show how vineyards and wineries across the Okanagan can adapt to climate extremes without sacrificing productive farmland."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.