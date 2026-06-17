Ohio family stunned after sheep gives birth to baby that looks and acts like a goat

Clara's arrival has become the center of an unusually puzzling barnyard mystery.

An Ohio family expecting a routine lambing season instead got a far stranger surprise when one of their sheep gave birth to a baby that appears to look, sound, and behave much more like a goat than a lamb.

At a small rescue farm in Olmsted Falls, Clara's arrival has become the center of an unusually puzzling barnyard mystery.

What happened?

The small family farm is home to rescued animals and their young, including sheep and goats, as well as a miniature donkey and a miniature horse, all cared for by Joe and Bridget Johnson and their three children.

The puzzle centers on Ramona, an adopted sheep now 5 years old, WFLA reported. The Johnsons had hoped a ram called Russell would breed with her, but Joe said they never saw the two together, making Ramona's eventual pregnancy seem strange from the start.

By the time Ramona gave birth to Clara on Memorial Day, the family immediately knew the baby was unusual.

The closer the family looked, the less Clara resembled an ordinary lamb. Joe said his first reaction was, "I thought I was crazy."

The Johnsons began to suspect Karev, a 2-year-old goat, might be Clara's father.

"When you take into account all the factors, she looks more like a goat, she acts more like a goat, she sounds more like a goat," Joe said.

Why does it matter?

If Clara proves to be a "geep," a sheep-goat hybrid, she would be an exceptionally rare animal.

The reason is genetic. Although sheep and goats can sometimes mate, producing a healthy live offspring is highly unusual because the species have different chromosome counts.

Sheep have 54 chromosomes, goats have 60, and a geep would typically have 57.

After looking into testing, the Johnsons learned that DNA would not provide an answer. Clara's paternity can only be confirmed through karyotyping, a chromosome test priced between $700 and $1,000.

The Johnsons have started a GoFundMe to raise money for the karyotyping.

"I can stock my whole hay loft for $700 to $1000 so as long as she seems to be doing OK, I'm OK with waiting even though it's killing me a little," said Joe.

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