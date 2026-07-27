Ohio nearly gave data centers a wastewater pass, until 7,000 residents pushed back

Ohio was on the verge of making life much easier for data center developers and much harder for anyone worried about water resources and pollution.

But after a surge of public opposition, regulators dropped a proposal that opponents said would have let giant facilities avoid project-by-project environmental reviews. The reversal marks a notable win for residents worried about how the rapid growth of data centers could affect shared natural resources, especially water.

What happened?

According to Cleveland.com, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was exploring whether data centers could be covered by a general wastewater discharge permit instead of applying for individual approvals.

That mattered because large data center campuses use enormous quantities of water, and the proposed system would have given them a faster route to wastewater discharge without a site-by-site review of local environmental concerns.

The policy would also fit with Ohio's broader effort to speed up data center development.

But opponents said moving faster was not a good enough reason to weaken oversight, especially when wastewater releases could reach waterways connected to Lake Erie.

Public resistance was substantial, with roughly 7,000 comments opposing the change.

In the end, as Cleveland.com reported, the agency abandoned the proposal, so data centers will still need individual permits rather than blanket approval. As the outlet described it, residents succeeded in getting a regulator to drop a measure that critics saw as too favorable to the industry.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are becoming one of the biggest pressure points in the AI boom.

These facilities support everything from cloud storage to advanced artificial intelligence tools. At the same time, the infrastructure behind that technology can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, leading to higher electricity bills for many residents.

Because these facilities discharge water, their effects can extend downstream into rivers, streams, and larger bodies of water. In Ohio, that has fueled concern about possible impacts on Lake Erie, a critical freshwater resource.

The Ohio fight also fits into a broader national pattern. As communities get a clearer picture of the water and power demands tied to large data centers, many are pushing harder to control who gets the benefits and who takes on the risks.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.