California city adds six off-grid solar EV chargers, four for fleets, and two at the airport

That can make them easier to implement and simpler to move if demand shifts.

Long Beach's charging footprint is growing with six new off-grid, solar-powered EV units.

Four are intended for city fleet vehicles, and two have been installed at Long Beach Airport, adding infrastructure that could help move more driving away from gasoline.

What happened?

The new equipment is split between city operations and the airport, Intellectia reported.

Four EV ARC charging units will serve Long Beach's electric fleet, and two are now at Long Beach Airport. Together, they increase the area's charging capacity.

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Because EV ARC systems produce and store power at their installation sites, they do not rely on the same infrastructure as conventional chargers. That can make them easier to implement and simpler to move if demand shifts, which may be especially helpful for municipal fleets and busy transportation sites.

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For cities, the advantage of off-grid chargers is that additional EV infrastructure can be added where needed without placing extra demand on the existing power system. That can help public agencies electrify more quickly while avoiding some of the costs and disruption associated with traditional installations.

Making it easier for fleet vehicles to charge can reduce fuel use and cut tailpipe pollution. Beam has also said its systems may help fleet operators lower downtime and maintenance expenses while improving working conditions for employees.

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As for Beam Global, it has presented the Long Beach rollout as an example of how charging capacity can be expanded while keeping total ownership costs low and avoiding the expensive, disruptive work often associated with conventional infrastructure.

Beam has also pointed to the value of autonomous charging systems that can be installed quickly and moved as needs evolve. Beyond this project, company leadership has expressed optimism about future growth, and Wall Street analysts covering BEEM have projected potential upside for the stock.

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