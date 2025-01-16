New study uncovers concerning factor driving spike in eye infections: 'Signaling a possible association'

"This study highlights the systemic health impacts of climate stressors … and the continued need for transdisciplinary research."

The rising global temperature has been correlated with a number of health impacts, including skin conditions and pest-related diseases.

Add eye conditions to that list, researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus say.

What's happening?

A new study found that clinical visits by patients in the Denver area suffering from ocular surface eye conditions, such as conjunctivitis, more than doubled when ambient particulate matter from air pollution was present in the atmosphere. Medical Xpress reported on the findings, noting that this is "signaling a possible association" between the overheating planet and eye health.

"This study highlights the systemic health impacts of climate stressors including air quality, wildfires, temperature, and drought conditions and the continued need for transdisciplinary research," said Katherine James, one of the study's authors.

Why is this study important?

"Research on the topic of ocular conditions and climate is still in its early stages; therefore, more studies are needed to better understand how climate and air pollutants impact eye health," lead author Jennifer Patnaik said, per Medical Xpress.

The Environmental Protection Agency states that the rising global temperature affects our health by changing the severity or frequency of previously existing health conditions and by creating new or unanticipated health problems for people.

For instance, the warming climate could affect skin health as intense heat, UV radiation, pollution, and smoke lead to symptoms including premature wrinkling, skin discoloration, and sun spots.

Plus, mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise as our climate warms. One study found that increasing temperatures could lead to a 20% spike in cases of illnesses such as Zika and dengue in Brazil over the next three decades.

What's being done about the rising global temperature and health?

The authors highlighted the need for more research of the shifting climate and ocular health.

When it comes to protecting ourselves from climate-driven health problems, however, our safest bet is to try to curb the overheating of our planet in the first place.

Some cities are making an impact by reducing their reliance on dirty energy. For instance, Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels, and Los Angeles outlawed gas power in all newly constructed buildings.

You can make a difference by changing the way you get around — biking, using public transportation, and walking are all more planet-friendly options compared to driving, especially if it's a gas-powered vehicle.

