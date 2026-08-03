1.5 million Ocoopa hand warmers recalled after 350 burns and a death in San Diego

Reports that the hand warmers may overheat prompted the recall, with the defect raising the risk of both fires and burns.

An urgent safety warning has been issued after about 1.5 million Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmers were recalled following hundreds of burn-related incidents and the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San Diego.

What happened?

Reports that the hand warmers may overheat prompted the recall, with the defect raising the risk of both fires and burns.

Concern grew further after an incident involving one of the devices was linked to the death of an 83-year-old consumer, in addition to earlier injury reports.

As Fox Business reported, users have been told to stop using the devices immediately. That warning carries extra weight because products like hand warmers are often left for months in coat pockets, glove compartments, drawers, or travel bags before someone uses them again.

A product purchased long ago can still pose an immediate risk if it remains in someone's home and is charged or carried during colder weather.

The recall also points to a broader safety issue tied to battery-powered products. When lithium-ion devices begin swelling, leaking, smoking, or getting unusually hot, they are not minor malfunctions. They can be signs of a battery failure that escalates rapidly.

Recalled items should not remain in use on the assumption that they can simply be handled more carefully. The purpose of a recall is to prevent additional harm before another injury occurs.

Public safety alerts can help households identify dangerous products that may still be sitting unnoticed in a drawer or tucked away with winter gear.

What's being done?

Anyone with one of the recalled hand warmers should check whether their device is covered and then stop using it. Rather than continuing to charge, carry, or use the product, consumers should follow the manufacturer's instructions for a refund or replacement.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected models are UT3053, UT3056, ZLS-118, ZLS-118S, ZLS-118D, H01 and H01(PD.).

Disposal is also part of the response because the devices contain batteries. Recalled lithium-ion products should not go into household trash or standard curbside recycling, since damaged batteries can still spark fires even when they are no longer being used.

Consumers should rely on local hazardous-waste guidance or retailer battery-disposal programs to safely dispose of the devices.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund in the form of an OCOOPA gift card or the original form of payment. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker 'RECALLED' on the hand warmer and submit a photo showing that marking on the hand warmer, the model number and the product's three-digit batch number to https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls," the CPSC wrote.

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