Game-changing program sets out to solve major problem in fishing industry: 'A magnificent effort'

A company based in Adelaide, Australia, has recycled 425 kilograms — or over 900 pounds — of fishing rope for reuse in manufacturing.

According to SeafoodSource, Clair Crowley founded Ocean Kind in 2022 to recycle fishing gear, aiming to help South Australia reduce the waste sent to landfills. Now, the company has converted hundreds of pounds of used fishing rope into shredded polypropylene.

On LinkedIn, Crowley shared that this achievement "highlights that innovation and sustainability ... [help in] creating value and reducing waste."

Ocean Kind's effort to divert plastic from landfills helps reduce the manufacturing industry's reliance on new plastics, per SeafoodSource. Additionally, it enables local sourcing, reducing transportation-related pollution.

Unfortunately, plastics don't decompose quickly. They remain intact for hundreds of years, impacting our ecosystems, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA further emphasized that microfibers from fishing nets and clothing can pollute waterways with dyes and chemicals. That includes the water sources we use for drinking, commercial fishing, and recreation.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency found that recycling can also boost the economy. For example, in one year, the United States' recycling and reuse activities created over 600,000 jobs and over $5 billion in tax revenue.

Additionally, reusing plastic can curb the need to burn dirty energy and extract natural resources, per Plastics for Change.

Recycling, reusing, or upcycling plastic waste into new products allows us to bypass or lessen some of these concerns. Luckily, many companies and organizations are working to combat plastic pollution.

One company makes everything from skateboards to clothing out of recycled fishing nets, while another makes new fiber and fabric from old clothing. You can play a part in minimizing plastic waste, too, by finding plastic-free alternatives for everyday products.

Fellow industry professionals expressed their delight over the results Crowley shared on LinkedIn. One wrote, "That is a magnificent effort, and the start of something the industry really needs."

A second person praised Crowley, saying, "Love this! You're truly a #bethechange powerhouse gal."

"We're just getting started," wrote Crowley on LinkedIn. "And we're ready to work with more partners who see sustainability not just as an environmental imperative, but as a strategic advantage."

