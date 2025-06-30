Researchers use Hollywood-inspired 3D printout to test massive energy machine: 'The best money we ever spent'

Dedicated scientists and researchers around the world are working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions to some of our most challenging problems. However, finding answers to complex global issues doesn't just happen overnight. There is not only the time needed to develop potential solutions, but also to experiment and test them out. And if they work, even more time is needed to scale up the solution and bring them to practical fruition.

But a team of scientists is using readily available, innovative technology to speed up the process.

Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have been working diligently to develop nuclear fusion technology, according to Interesting Engineering. And in an effort to speed up the construction phase of their research, they have employed the use of 3D printing to create replicas of magnets essential to the operation.

The team working on what is known as the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) created a 40-inch-tall, 2-foot-wide, red plastic three-dimensional model accurately replicating the top of a magnet bundle essential to the project. The replica helps speed up the process of actual construction because it allows the team to meticulously fit other components needed to continue.

As the International Atomic Energy Agency explains, "Nuclear fusion is the process by which two light atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier one while releasing massive amounts of energy."

This is essentially what powers the sun. Scientists have been trying to replicate it for years because of the potential to provide the world with nearly limitless, safe, clean, and affordable energy.

The implications for this are obviously huge, as it would save communities as well as individuals insane amounts of money in energy costs. And it would also be a boon for the environment. Fusion energy would not require the burning of coal, oil, or gas. These traditional dirty fuels emit tons of harmful pollution into our atmosphere, threatening the health of all living things. They are also responsible for the warming of the planet.

Incredibly, this is only one use of 3D-printing technology in important projects. For instance, engineers have figured out how to produce steel using them. And a California company has used 3D printers to create literal homes out of recycled materials.

Leaders of the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade project touted the importance of the 3D model to their potentially game-changing project. "If it were a Hollywood set and you painted the TF-OH 3D print a different color, it would look just like the machine," said Tom Jernigan, a senior project manager on the NSTX-U project, according to a release.



"It's the best money we ever spent." Dave Micheletti, the NSTX-U project director, added, according to Interesting Engineering. "It allows us to positively confirm that components will fit together and eliminates the risk of rework once final assembly starts. It's saving both time and money."

