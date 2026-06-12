Norway tops 1 million EVs, with electric cars now the largest single power source on its roads

"Now we just need those camper vans to get here."

A celebratory Reddit post is drawing attention to one of the world's biggest electric-vehicle success stories: Norway has now surpassed 1 million EVs delivered despite having a population of only about 5.5 million.

What happened?

A post in the r/electricvehicles community is celebrating a major milestone for Norway and electric vehicles.

"We passed one million delivered EVs in our country!" they wrote. "Not bad for a country with 5.5ish million people in it. While ICE cars are still the majority when combining them, EVs are the largest group when splitting them up in different energy sources. Now we just need those camper vans to get here."

Why does it matter?

Reaching 1 million EVs suggests electric vehicles have moved well beyond early-adopter status in Norway and become a mainstream option for everyday drivers. For residents, switching to an EV can mean lower fuel costs, less maintenance, and less exposure to volatile gas and diesel prices.

More EVs on the road can help cut tailpipe pollution in cities and reduce the climate impact tied to transportation, especially when charging is paired with cleaner electricity sources. Norway's progress offers a real-world example of what rapid EV adoption can look like when consumer demand, charging access, and supportive policies come together.

The post's mention of camper vans also points to larger or more specialized vehicle segments that are still catching up.

What are people saying?

Other Redditors joined in the celebration. One person shared their experience after a recent trip to the Scandinavian country.

"I was just in Norway," they said. "Felt like 8 cars out of 10 were EVs in Oslo. I loved it there."

Another person explained why Norwegians may be buying up EVs faster than Americans.

"They were also marketed as so easy to own and drive that a lot of new customers bought one that haven't driven in many years," they wrote. "Electricity remains relatively cheap in Norway. A very well-distributed and functional charging network makes EV a sensible choice for most people."

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