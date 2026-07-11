North Carolina man with no power bill had no clue solar meter failed, until repair crew showed up

"Still love the system, still don't have a power bill."

At a North Carolina homestead, there were no obvious signs that anything was wrong with the home's solar system.

The homeowner only learned there was an issue after an unexpected knock at the door brought a worker there to replace a meter that had stopped functioning, even though the system seemed to be running normally the whole time.

What happened?

In a video shared on TikTok, a North Carolina content creator said a meter on the property had been blank for more than 30 days, which led to a service visit.

"Today we had someone show up to try to fix our solar, and we didn't even know that it was an issue," the creator said. They added, "No lie, our solar has been working great. We haven't had any problems at all."

The video then showed the replacement process, with the technician saying, "Basically, we just remove the meter. That simple." They also said everything else appeared to keep working as usual during the changeout.

In the comments, one person wrote, "I got solar with battery backup 2 years ago, haven't paid an electric bill since. I'm in Asheville; we also have Duke Energy."

Why does it matter?

The creator said the household still has "no power bill," one of the main reasons many people explore solar in the first place: lower monthly utility costs.

For some households, generating electricity on-site can significantly reduce or even eliminate electric bills, especially when paired with battery storage and efficient energy use throughout the home.

The clip also pointed to a practical feature of newer energy systems: automatic reporting. The creator said the utility was notified when the digital meter went blank, so the problem could be addressed before the homeowner noticed it.

What can I do?

If this kind of setup sounds appealing, the first step is usually figuring out whether solar makes sense for your roof, budget, and local utility rates. Tools like EnergySage can help homeowners compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

It is also worth asking installers about battery backup, system monitoring, and how your utility handles meters, outages, and grid connection. Those details can affect both your savings and your peace of mind.

"Apparently this meter was not working at all," the creator said. "Still love the system, still don't have a power bill."

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