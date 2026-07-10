Gardener puzzled after spotting tiny bee building nest like a 'glass blown vase'

"Each one is a treasure to behold."

What looked at first like a tiny piece of blown glass in North Carolina turned out to be the work of a very small bee making its nest.

The wildlife identification story became a reminder that native pollinators can be surprisingly intricate and that some of the most interesting wildlife sightings happen in ordinary outdoor spaces close to home.

What happened?

The sighting surfaced in a Reddit thread after someone in Gastonia, North Carolina, asked for help identifying a bee they described as "very small, smaller than my pinky finger nail!"

The original poster added that it had been building what appeared to be a nest that "looks like a glass blown vase or something!"

(Click here to watch the video if it does not appear.)

The OP had first wondered whether it was a wool-carder bee, but another user suggested a different species.

"Looks to be Anthidiellum notatum, a resin bee," they said. "Same tribe as wool-carder bees."

With that identification, the unusual little structure made more sense. Rather than being some unexplained oddity, it was part of the nesting work of a solitary bee.

Later, the original poster added that they had figured out what the bee was doing.

"Now I've learned that it was sticking pollen 'provisions' at the bottom of the pot for the egg before it finished sealing it up!" they said. "So cool."

Why does it matter?

The moment highlights how many kinds of bees exist beyond the familiar hive-dwelling species. Gardens and yards can also support native solitary bees, which pollinate plants while using a wide range of nesting behaviors.

One person in the comments celebrated that diversity, writing, "Anthidiini has so many different nesting habits! One of the reasons they're some of my favorite bees."

Another commenter wrote, "I'm always on the lookout for native bees in Louisiana. Each one is a treasure to behold."

What can I do?

If you spot a bee or other pollinator you don't recognize, a photo paired with a few simple observations can be extremely helpful. In this thread, noting the insect's size, location, and behavior gave others enough context to identify what the poster had found.

Because bees nest in different ways, a perfectly tidy yard is not always the most welcoming one. Some species use hollow stems, some use soil, and others build small protective chambers, so leaving parts of a garden a little less manicured can create more places for native pollinators to live.

So, if you notice a tiny bee on a fence, wall, or plant stem, it may be doing more than stopping briefly; it could be constructing an intricate nest right in front of you.

The comment section captured that sense of wonder well, with one person writing, "What a lovely cute little creature."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.