Researchers make breakthrough in battery technology without key ingredient: 'We've proven high-capacity retention and outstanding stability'

South Korean researchers are developing a battery without a key ingredient that's marked by foreign governments for banishment, according to a summary posted by ScienceDaily.

It's an innovation the experts from Pohang University of Science & Technology and Hansol Chemical tout as staying ahead of environmental regulations while improving battery performance. It's also the first scalable battery made without fluorinated compounds, per the report.

The compounds release highly toxic hydrogen fluoride during operation. That byproduct has been found to reduce battery performance. Further, the compounds include non-biodegradable components targeted by European PFAS regulations set to start in 2026, according to SD and the World Economic Forum.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that have been included in common products since the 1940s. Since they don't easily break down, they have infiltrated our soil, water, and even bloodstreams. The human health impact is still being studied, but government medical experts are finding associations between exposure to certain PFAS and cancer and pregnancy risks, among other concerns, all per federal health reports.

The solution from South Korea removes the potentially harmful chemicals from batteries, which are becoming more widely used in our lives as EVs and other devices become more popular.

"We haven't just replaced fluorinated systems; we've proven high-capacity retention and outstanding stability," Pohang Professor Soojin Park said in the SD summary.

With Hansol's expertise, the team developed a safer lithium perchlorate-based electrolyte and a non-fluorinated binder. The former part is where ions travel between the electrodes during battery operation. Binders live up to their name in battery chemistry, interconnecting key parts in a cell, according to a description from ScienceDirect.

A key win is testing that showed the new parts can prevent performance-limiting corrosion while also extending the pack's lifespan. Fascinatingly, the battery retained 20% higher capacity after a couple hundred cycles. The experts used a coin cell battery for the test. A pouch cell pack also performed well during trials, all per SD's report.

The findings are among numerous battery-related breakthroughs announced from labs around the world. The goal is often to find better-performing, less expensive parts. The Korean work also addresses key environmental and health concerns.

As consumers, we can learn about and support innovations that tackle tough pollution concerns by staying educated on the latest tech and regulations — and by keeping them a relevant part of conversations with friends and family.

It was reported earlier this year that the EU crackdown on PFAS was being diminished due to pressure from powerful chemical companies. The Guardian's story was based on "leaked documents." But PFAS restrictions set to start in 2026 appear to still be on the books, per the European Environment Agency.

The U.S. government has also increased PFAS awareness and guidance with more rules, as noted by a federal fact sheet.

The researchers from South Korea want to ensure that future battery packs are high-performing while holding up against increased chemical scrutiny from government watchdogs.

"Our solution will advance the sustainability of the battery industry, facilitating the shift to non-fluorinated battery systems while ensuring environmental compliance," Park said in the SD report.

