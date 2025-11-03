Nissan unveils mind-blowing new solar-powered vehicle — plus, 4 more EV stories to know this week

From Nissan's new solar-powered EV to gasoline-scented air fresheners, there's a lot happening in the world of clean machines this week. Here's what you need to know:

Nissan just unveiled a new, solar-powered EV

The Nissan Sakura is Japan's top-selling EV. Now, the company has unveiled a concept Sakura with an extendable solar panel on the roof.

The simple-to-use tech can (Nissan predicts) add up to 3,000 kilometers (over 1,800 miles) of extra range per driving year. The downside? Nissan has yet to confirm a launch date.

Photo Credit: Nissan

EV owners are gearing up for gasoline-scented air fresheners

EV buyers in Finland who opt for a KIA are being offered a unique feature to help them deal with the loss of their ICE cars: an air freshener that smells like gasoline.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The perk is the brainchild of Kia importer Astara Auto Finland, and it will accompany the new EV4.

According to Automotive News, the car interior has the subtle scent of an internal combustion engine. However, there is no research showing that EV owners miss that smell in particular.

Credit card companies are now catering to EV owners, too

Driving an EV used to just be about saving money at the charging station. But now credit card companies are getting on board and offering some sweet incentives for owners. And while those deals are changing all the time, we've highlighted four of the most tempting:

• U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature: No annual fee and accrues four points for every dollar spent on charging (max $1,000 spend per quarter).

• PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature®: A whopping five points per dollar spent for EV charging (though you'll need to become a PenFed Union member).

• Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards: 3% cash back in your chosen category (you'll need to select EV charging).

• Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi: 4% back on eligible EV charging.

That old pickup you don't want anymore? Turn it into an EREV!

A Canadian company is working on kits to transform your worn-out pickup into a slick, extended-range EV — at around half the cost of a new truck.

Edison Motors is testing the kits on real-world pickups and hopes to be ready for market soon. They say they'll offer two versions of the kit: One aimed at people who can do the work themselves, and the other coming as a ready-made, partial chassis that can have any body fitted on top by pros.

GM wants America to emulate Chinese EV companies' speed

Mark Reuss told InsideEVs' "Plugged-In Podcast" that the Chinese EV-makers' ability to quickly conceive and release new vehicles is the model that Western car-makers need to emulate, as is their willingness to adopt new technology and adapt it.

But he stressed that the Chinese firms' extreme price-slashing is dangerous in the long term and is not the way U.S. companies should go.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.