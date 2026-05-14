  • Tech Tech

Nissan unveils solar EV tech that adds 11 miles of free range just by parking in the sun

The announcement has spread quickly across social media.

by Aaron Goldstein
A compact modern electric vehicle with a roof-mounted solar system parked on a road with greenery in the background.

Photo Credit: Nissan

Nissan is making waves after unveiling a solar panel-based charging system for the Nissan Ariya, which the company says can add up to 14 miles to its range. 

On average, the tech will add about 11 miles of daily range, per Autocar.

Yet even this seemingly small amount can make an enormous difference in the amount of charging required. Nissan said that drivers in sunny areas could reduce their charging frequency by up to 65%.

The solar-powered EV is a joint project between Nissan and Lightyear, which supplied the panels covering roughly 41 square feet above the cars. 

The concept is simple but striking. Solar cells built into the car help top off the battery without the need to plug in, potentially adding range while reducing the time needed to intentionally refuel the car.

The Ariya also isn't the only EV to include a solar roof. The company showcased the Sakura, which also includes a rooftop solar charging system called the Ao-Solar Extender. The Sakura with the rooftop charging array was unveiled at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, where Nissan said that it could add nearly 1,900 extra miles of range annually. 

The company is presenting this technology as a way to make EV charging more convenient, especially for commuters or anyone who leaves their car parked outside for long stretches of the day. For many people, that is the big selling point: free energy from the sun, with no charging cable required.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider