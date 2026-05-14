Nissan unveils solar EV tech that adds 11 miles of free range just by parking in the sun

Nissan is making waves after unveiling a solar panel-based charging system for the Nissan Ariya, which the company says can add up to 14 miles to its range.

On average, the tech will add about 11 miles of daily range, per Autocar.

Yet even this seemingly small amount can make an enormous difference in the amount of charging required. Nissan said that drivers in sunny areas could reduce their charging frequency by up to 65%.

The solar-powered EV is a joint project between Nissan and Lightyear, which supplied the panels covering roughly 41 square feet above the cars.

The concept is simple but striking. Solar cells built into the car help top off the battery without the need to plug in, potentially adding range while reducing the time needed to intentionally refuel the car.

The Ariya also isn't the only EV to include a solar roof. The company showcased the Sakura, which also includes a rooftop solar charging system called the Ao-Solar Extender. The Sakura with the rooftop charging array was unveiled at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, where Nissan said that it could add nearly 1,900 extra miles of range annually.

The company is presenting this technology as a way to make EV charging more convenient, especially for commuters or anyone who leaves their car parked outside for long stretches of the day. For many people, that is the big selling point: free energy from the sun, with no charging cable required.

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