In the UK, Nissan's $13.5 million push could help EVs charge from the sun

Owners may not need to plug in as often, particularly for shorter everyday drives.

A Nissan-backed effort in the U.K. is exploring whether future electric vehicles could generate some of their own energy by drawing power from sunlight while parked or in motion.

If the concept pans out, it could cut charging bills, extend the value of each plug-in, and enhance the appeal EVs already have for drivers hoping to spend less on fuel and upkeep.

What's happening?

Nissan is leading a three-year U.K. research program worth 10 million pounds, roughly $13.5 million, focused on integrating solar panels, artificial intelligence, and more advanced charging technology into future EVs.

In a recent YouTube breakdown, content creator The Electric Viking called it "a research project that could genuinely change how electric vehicles are charged, powered, and experienced."

The program is called Project Suite, short for Smart Use of Integrated Technology for EVs, and it receives support from the U.K. government's DRIVE35 program. Its work is organized around three areas: integrated tandem solar panels, AI-based charging management, and bidirectional charging that allows vehicles to send electricity back to the grid.

Among the partners is Oxford PV, a company developing perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cells designed to be more efficient than conventional panels. That efficiency matters on cars, where the roof and body offer only limited space for collecting solar energy.

One commenter wrote, "Finally an EV with a black roof that actually does something useful. Yes I would definitely buy one."

"Just makes sense to integrate PVs into an EV," another person wrote.

Another commenter added, "I have been waiting for this to be a reality."

Why does it matter?

The main draw is more flexibility and lower energy costs. If built-in solar can add even a modest charge while a vehicle is parked, owners may not need to plug in as often, particularly for shorter everyday drives.

That would add to the savings EVs can already provide. Electricity is often cheaper than gas, and electric vehicles usually need less regular maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and no oil changes.

AI could make those benefits more useful by scheduling charging when electricity is cheapest or cleanest. Vehicle-to-grid capability could also let parked cars supply power back to the grid during periods of high demand, putting battery capacity to work during the long stretches when most vehicles are sitting idle.

Some people remain doubtful that solar panels on a car will be transformative on their own. One commenter argued that "Car mounted solar panels are marketing department ploy thats just a trickle charge, costs a lot adds little range."

Still, gains in solar efficiency could make even that small contribution more valuable than before.

What's being done?

Instead of treating solar charging as a gimmicky add-on, the project aims to address several challenges at once. More efficient panels could help maximize limited roof space, while AI could determine when to charge, hold power, or export electricity to offer the best payoff.

That strategy also hints at a wider shift in how automakers view EVs. With Nissan leading the effort, future vehicles may be designed to work more closely with rooftop solar, smart chargers, and household energy plans rather than operating as standalone machines.

If you're considering switching, it may be worth exploring how an electric vehicle could fit your lifestyle and budget with help from this guide.

As the technology develops, buyers may eventually get more than just a cleaner ride; they could get a vehicle that helps manage energy costs, too.

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