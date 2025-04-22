5 EV stories you need to know this week — including a surprising win for Volkswagen and Jeff Bezos' new auto brand

One story involves a company you might not expect to find in the EV world.

From Volkswagen's big sales moment to a battery-swapping win that could change how we drive, here's everything you need to know from the world of electric vehicles recently.

Could battery swapping replace EV charging?

International EV maker Nio, headquartered in China, continues to expand its Power Swap Station networks across China and Europe.

There are now more than 50 stations in Europe where EV users can swap out a battery in need of recharging for a fully charged battery in under three minutes. The stations will ultimately be able to supply power back to local grids as an added benefit, according to the EV Report.

Volkswagen is cashing in on Europe's anti-Tesla sentiment

Volkswagen's EV deliveries climbed 59% during the first quarter of the year, totaling 216,800 cars. Sales more than doubled in Europe compared to the same period last year and rose 51% in the U.S., two of Tesla's most vital markets, according to Electrek.

Why? In Europe, especially, the company appears to be benefiting from consumers' dislike of Tesla following CEO Elon Musk's embrace of far-right political parties in Europe, such as Alternative for Germany.

Jeff Bezos is getting into the EV game

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been (semi-secretly) funding a new EV startup called Slate Auto.

Bringing in former Harley-Davidson and Stellantis executives to round out the team, Slate's leadership aims to build an affordable $25,000 EV pickup truck by late 2026, according to TechCrunch.

There's another newcomer EV brand to watch, too

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, better known for manufacturing iPhones, has announced plans to bring two electric SUVs to the U.S. as early as late this year, according to Electrek.

The company is reportedly looking to partner with Nissan, Honda, or Mitsubishi as it builds out its global EV strategy.

Mercedes' new hybrid SUV is one of a kind

Mercedes' signature high-performance wagon is going hybrid for the first time. The automaker will bring the AMG E53 Hybrid Wagon to the U.S. later this year as a 2026 model.

The wagon's predecessors, all gas-powered and powerful, have been fan favorites for decades. The new E53 delivers all the beastly performance of its older siblings — plus the ability to drive up to 87 miles per hour in electric-only mode.

