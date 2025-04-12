Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could transform future cars: 'A roadmap for the industry'

Researchers in Texas have teamed with federal scientists to unlock the potential of nickel battery cathodes, according to a news release from the University of Texas at Austin.

Nickel is far from a five-and-dime material, as it could play a valuable role in improving batteries to better power electric vehicles and other devices.

When batteries operate — including common lithium cells — ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called the electrolyte, per a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) factsheet.

"High-nickel cathodes have the potential to revolutionize the EV market by providing longer driving ranges," Professor Arumugam Manthiram, a study leader, said in the release.

It's abundant and can store more energy per pound than commonly used metals like cobalt. On the road, the better energy density results in extended driving between charges. The holdup is that nickel suffers from a poorer cycle life, thermal stability issues, and safety concerns, according to the university.

The Lone Star State team is working with experts from Illinois' Argonne National Laboratory to troubleshoot the hurdles.

The researchers studied 500 measurements from 15 nickel-based cathodes, finding when each one reaches a "critical state of charge," or its safe operating limit. This point is influenced by metal-oxygen bonds and surface reactivity, according to the scientists.

Surpassing the limit creates instability, increasing the risk of dreaded thermal runaway and fire. The team spotlighted this crucial mark to better understand how nickel cathodes reach their limit and ultimately fail.

"Our work provides a roadmap for the industry to follow, ensuring that the high energy density of these cathodes does not come at the cost of safety," Zehao Cui, a research associate in Manthiram's group, said in the release.

Battery experts are constantly trying to identify cheaper, better-performing, and safer materials to improve packs. The work elsewhere has led to potassium batteries, sodium cells, and even water-based units.

The sector is already producing highly effective energy storers. EVs, for example, have a median range of 283 miles, according to the DOE. It's widely reported that gas cars are more likely to catch fire than battery-powered rides, dousing fire fears often heightened by news coverage.

Also, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs reported that pack costs could drop by nearly half as early as next year, thanks to improved tech and cheaper parts.

It's all great news for interest in cleaner rides, as global EV/hybrid sales jumped 25% last year to 17 million vehicles, per Reuters. And each EV that replaces a gas-burning car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust from entering the air annually, according to DOE data.

What's more, the American Lung Association noted that the gases are particularly troublesome for human breathing, causing increased asthma aggravation and other problems.

Electric bikes are another great, cleaner travel alternative for shorter commutes around town. Five e-bike trips could save you up to $800 annually without pipe fumes. Tax breaks are even available in certain states.

Up next in Texas, the researchers intend to begin analyzing electrolytes as they continue to examine nickel cathodes.

"Our study provides a comprehensive analysis of their thermal stability, which is crucial for developing safer batteries," Manthiram said in the release.

