After a winter storm destroyed their habitat, 3 rare Pallas's kittens are born at Illinois zoo

Zoo officials said the litter is especially rare.

At Niabi Zoo in Illinois, three rare Pallas's cat kittens have arrived, offering a welcome conservation bright spot two years after a winter storm damaged the cats' habitat.

For a species with a limited managed population in North America, the births amount to a comeback story, as KWQC detailed.

What happened?

The zoo said in a news release its resident Pallas's cats, Eevi and Haruto, had the three kittens through the Pallas's Cat Species Survival Plan, which is a partnership among zoos meant to preserve the species' genetic diversity.

Zoo officials said the litter is especially rare. It is one of only two Pallas's cat litters recorded in North America through the program this year and the first successful births in the program in three years.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Niabi Zoo and for the conservation of Pallas's cat," Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said.

The additions bring the managed population to 57 cats across 26 facilities, up from 49, moving the program nearer to its goal of 65. With Eevi, Haruto, and the three kittens, the zoo is now caring for nearly 10% of the program's population.

Following a 2024 winter storm that destroyed the zoo's Pallas's cat habitat, staff spent two years rebuilding the area to better support animal welfare and provide the quiet, secure setting needed for the litter.

"After the damage caused by the 2024 snowstorm, this birth is especially meaningful," Jackson added.

Why does it matter?

Native to Central Asia's high-altitude grasslands and rocky mountain regions, Pallas's cats' future can be supported by maintaining healthy, genetically diverse zoo populations, the zoo said.

That work involves patient planning, habitat design, veterinary care, and sustained staff effort.

About the size of a standard housecat, Pallas's cats are known for their thick coats, round pupils, and famously "grumpy" facial expressions.

What are people saying?

"These kittens represent years of careful planning, collaboration, and exceptional animal care," Jackson said.

Officials added that Eevi was bonding with the kittens in a private enclosure while staff closely monitored them. The kittens were healthy and developing rapidly. If all continues to go well, the public will get to see them.

That prompted excitement from KWQC viewers.

"I saw them at the Pride event tonight at the zoo," one YouTube commenter said. "They are unique and gorgeous felines."

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