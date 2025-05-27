Scientists make 'surprising' breakthrough with unconventional ingredient in next-gen batteries: 'This discovery opens up a new design space'

Researchers have discovered a way to design batteries that can accept sodium and potassium ions — creating a path for a more affordable next-gen battery.

Scientists from Rice University, along with collaborators from Baylor University and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, found a way to shape carbon materials into anodes that more easily welcome sodium and potassium ions. Traditional graphite anodes cannot store these large ions well.

The researchers created carbon cone and disc structures to replace the graphite — to much success.

"We believe this discovery opens up a new design space for battery anodes," said Pulickel Ajayan, the Benjamin M. and Mary Greenwood Anderson Professor of Engineering at Rice. "Instead of changing the chemistry, we're changing the shape, and that's proving to be just as interesting."

The curves in the cone and disc structures allow the sodium and potassium ions more space to move through. The cones and discs held up to 230 milliamp-hours of charge per gram using sodium ions, and they were also effective with potassium ions.

"We were surprised to see just how well these pure, curved graphitic structures performed," said first author Atin Pramanik, a postdoctoral associate in Ajayan's lab.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This is a breakthrough, as scientists have been trying to figure out ways to store energy with more abundant elements like sodium and potassium.

Although lithium batteries are standard for products like electric vehicles, they are also made from rare and flammable materials.

Finding ways to store energy in materials like sodium would make battery-powered technology cheaper and more accessible.

The more advancements scientists make in battery technology, the less we have to depend on dirty energy sources like oil and coal.

Switching out your ride for an EV, for example, takes thousands of pounds of air pollution out of the atmosphere annually, which is good for the planet and your health.

If you're thinking about switching to an electric vehicle, Recurrent can connect you with high-quality used EVs with good battery health.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.