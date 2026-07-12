Off Brazil, scientists discover 31 new midwater species, including a gossamer worm and creepy fish

The deep ocean can feel more like science fiction than part of our own planet.

The deep ocean can feel more like science fiction than part of our own planet — and a new expedition off the coast of Brazil offered a vivid reminder of why.

After two weeks of research in the southern Atlantic, scientists came away with 31 newly identified marine species, including a fast-moving gossamer worm, a disturbing fish, a glass squid, jellies, and tiny single-celled organisms.

What happened?

According to Popular Science, the discoveries were made by an international team working off Brazil aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel R/V Falkor (too).

The expedition focused on the ocean's "midwater," a layer that lies between 600 and 3,300 feet deep.

Popular Science said the area is the least understood ecosystem on Earth despite being rich with life. Its darkness and intense pressure make it especially hard to investigate, which helps explain why so many species there have yet to be documented.

Karen Osborn, whom Popular Science identified as the expedition's chief scientist, said: "The largest habitat on Earth, the midwater, is filled with incredible animals we are only just starting to understand."

To study that zone, the researchers used a range of high-tech equipment, including an underwater robot named SuBastian, a VR chamber, a gravity machine, and a confocal microscope nicknamed "the Squid" that uses a spinning wheel.

Popular Science reported that the device enabled scientists to capture live cell structures inside organisms for the first time.

Why does it matter?

Finding dozens of new species in just two weeks underscores how much of the planet remains unexplored — and how important that hidden life may be to ocean health.

Midwater ecosystems are part of broader systems that help regulate climate, move carbon, and support marine food webs. Understanding what lives there can help scientists track changing ocean conditions and make more informed decisions about conservation and other ecological concerns.

Discoveries like this may also help guide future medical and scientific breakthroughs, as unusual organisms often reveal biological strategies humans have never encountered before.

Protecting biodiversity is not only about saving charismatic animals near shore. It is also about preserving little-known systems that help support life on Earth.

What's being done?

A major part of the breakthrough was not only where scientists looked, but also how they looked. Popular Science reported that the technology on board helped the team identify new species quickly while still on the vessel.

"This opens a new door for researching deep-sea physiology, linking cellular architectures to organism function," Manu Prakash, a Stanford bioengineer, said. "We can now witness live internal processes within these extreme organisms adapted to withstand immense pressure and darkness."

That kind of progress could speed species identification and improve how scientists monitor remote ecosystems over time. It could also make collaboration easier by giving researchers new ways to visualize and share discoveries, including through virtual reality.

"The novel suite of technologies on this cruise is a glimpse into the future of marine biological science," added Jyotika Virmani, Schmidt Ocean Institute's executive director. "We look forward to a future in which scientists study marine life as elegantly as this team did — and in virtual reality."

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