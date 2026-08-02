New York pauses mega data centers as Hochul warns communities could inherit the mess

Unapproved data center proposals larger than 50 megawatts are paused, while smaller projects can still keep moving.

New York has paused some of its largest proposed data center projects, allowing state officials to weigh the true impact of these sites rather than simply trusting VC buzzwords.

Officials are seeking to answer questions like: what to do with those massive, energy-hungry sites if they become obsolete.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she does not want local communities stuck dealing with the remains.

What's happening?

At a roundtable in Henrietta, Hochul said New York is drafting a framework for large data centers that looks beyond construction and includes what happens when those facilities eventually need to come down, according to WXXI News.

"Right now, we're in a phase where this seems like the only answer," Hochul said. "But I also ask the question, when the technology does change and data centers become obsolete, who's cleaning up the mess?"

Under the current moratorium, unapproved data center proposals larger than 50 megawatts are paused, while smaller projects can still keep moving.

Among the options Hochul discussed were limits on tax incentives, rules governing electricity consumption, and potential requirements for developers to either produce their own power or pay higher rates to use the grid.

She said the state may also require a "decommissioning bond" from developers so communities are not left with abandoned sites later on.

Pointing to the long-abandoned Bethlehem Steel property along Lake Erie as a cautionary example, she asked, "Is that going to sit there forever?"

Why does it matter?

Data centers can attract investment, but they also consume huge amounts of electricity and water, strain local infrastructure, and tend to create relatively few long-term jobs.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the biggest concern locally has been power demand. He said data centers could climb from 6% of grid demand to more than 20% by 2035 if growth is not checked.

That kind of increase could raise utility costs and threaten grid reliability.

Water consumption and noise have also emerged as major flashpoints, especially in communities already facing shortages or stretched public resources.

Hochul has also questioned whether large public subsidies make sense for projects that may not deliver many durable jobs.

"So I'm challenging the industry to do it in a smarter way," she said.

What's being done?

As she works on statewide rules, Hochul is gathering input around New York on how to give communities more leverage over local benefits, energy demands, and long-term accountability.

A key point of debate is the proposed Stream U.S. Data Centers project in Genesee County, a 500-megawatt, $19.5 billion proposal that WXXI News described as one of the largest projects being considered in the state.

Because the project still requires permits, it is now covered by the moratorium.

However, the pause is not without opposition. Genesee County Legislature Chairperson Christian Yunker said the proposal matches the kind of development the state says it wants, noting that the site already has infrastructure and would use a closed-loop water system meant to reduce demand, wastewater, and noise.

He also said that the developers have pledged to invest in the local electric grid.

The question carries extra urgency in Genesee County because a municipal water shortage has already slowed economic growth, and the required upgrades are estimated at between $500 million and $600 million.

Hochul said the project is "not ready to go" and that the moratorium gives the state time to reconsider its scale, promised benefits, and proposed tax breaks.

While Hochul asked, "Who's cleaning up the mess?" Yunker pushed back, saying, "We think we have a really nice project here."

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