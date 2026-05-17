New York deploys 1,850 zero-emission vehicles as state charging network tops 1,300

The EVs now make up more than 10% of the state's nonemergency fleet.

New York is accelerating its shift to electric transportation, and the latest figures show just how significant that transition has become.

State officials said more than 1,850 zero-emission vehicles are now operating in New York's public fleet, while the state's charging network has expanded to more than 1,300 ports at government-owned properties.

The New York State Office of General Services and the New York Power Authority said that EVs now make up more than 10% of the state's nonemergency fleet, per EV Infrastructure News.

The rollout is part of a broader push in New York to reduce transportation-related pollution while cutting fuel and maintenance costs over time.

This EV effort specifically supports Gov. Kathy Hochul's Executive Order 22, which sets a 2035 target for shifting all state government light-duty, nonemergency vehicles to zero-emission models, with medium- and heavy-duty fleet vehicles following by 2040.

To support that transition, New York has also expanded charging infrastructure at public sites. The new additions to the EV charging network feature Level 2 units, DC fast chargers, and off-grid solar charging systems paired with battery storage. The move comes as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani also added new charging stations in Flushing.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said in a statement that "half of NYPA's fleet vehicles are now electric, and we're increasing our use of other electric-powered equipment for operation and maintenance of our plants and transmission system."

Transportation remains one of the largest sources of carbon pollution, so converting public fleets to electric models can make a meaningful difference for air quality in the communities where people live and work.

There is also a cost-saving element. EVs typically cost less to fuel than gas-powered vehicles, and they generally need less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes. For public agencies, those savings can lower operating expenses. For individual drivers, vehicle ownership can be more affordable.

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