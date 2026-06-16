Olympics-bound Los Angeles wants famous 'Interceptor' trash ship to stop river garbage at the source

Officials said the Ballona Creek Interceptor has already removed more than 200 tons of trash.

Efforts to improve beach conditions before the 2028 Summer Olympics are pushing Los Angeles officials to focus farther inland, where a trash-collecting barge created by Boyan Slat could play a major role.

Officials from two Los Angeles-area districts want The Ocean Cleanup's "Interceptor" installed on the San Gabriel River before the Games.

What happened?

Instead of waiting for debris to arrive at the shoreline, local leaders are looking at ways to capture it upstream before it reaches some of Southern California's busiest beaches. Good News Network reported that officials in Seal Beach and nearby communities have been considering whether Boyan Slat's Interceptor technology could be used for the San Gabriel River.

To assess the proposal, Seal Beach City Councilmember Joe Kalmick and California Assemblymember Diane Dixon helped form the San Gabriel River Working Group to study the idea and put together a feasibility study. The goal is to build on what has already happened at Ballona Creek near Marina del Rey, where an Interceptor has been operating since 2022.

When rainfall sends bottles, bags, and other litter downstream, the system stationed in the river is designed to capture it before it reaches the ocean. A boom, net, and conveyor guide the debris into six bins on the vessel. Officials said the Ballona Creek Interceptor has already removed more than 200 tons of trash.

Why does it matter?

This kind of cleanup targets pollution at the source instead of waiting until trash is scattered across beaches or floating offshore. That can mean cleaner water for swimmers and safer habitat for marine life, especially as Los Angeles prepares to host rowing and open swimming events in Long Beach.

It could also save time and money. Removing garbage from a river at a single collection point is often easier than cleaning it up later across miles of shoreline.

Less plastic moving through urban waterways means fewer items breaking down into microplastics and fewer difficult cleanups after storms.

What are people saying?

Officials say more than 200 tons of trash have been removed from Ballona Creek, and local authorities seem to view that record as evidence that the technology is a practical, proven solution.

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