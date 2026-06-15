Newly described pit viper from Cambodia looks like turquoise-and-gold jewelry with fangs

"In nature if it's beautiful it's probably venomous."

A dazzling snake photo is circulating online because it looks more like a gemstone necklace than a venomous predator.

With oversized eyes and a wide, arrow-shaped head, the newly described pit viper from western Cambodia is made even more striking by scales in turquoise-blue and gold.

What happened?

A post on Reddit's r/NatureIsFuckingLit shared the line, "A new species of pit viper was discovered during the survey of Battambang province, western Cambodia. Photograph: Fauna & Flora," on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Fauna & Flora



Coiled on a rock, the slim snake stands out for its metallic-looking mix of bright blue, teal, and gold, a palette that recalls weathered copper or ornate jewelry.

Another user pointed out that the animal was reportedly encountered around 2011 and only formally described later, so "new species" may refer to when science documented it, not when people first noticed it.

Why does it matter?

It gives researchers and conservation groups a clearer basis for tracking where a species lives, how threatened it may be, and what kind of habitat needs protection. This is especially important in biodiversity hotspots, where animals can disappear before they are thoroughly studied.

As forests are fragmented by development, roads, and farming, people and wildlife are more likely to cross paths. That can increase the risk of frightening or dangerous encounters with venomous animals, even when they are not actively seeking out people.

What are people saying?

Commenters leaned into the snake's improbable appearance.

"Nature really out here making the most lethal things look like high-end jewelry, its like a spicy sapphire," one person wrote. Another summed it up as a "Forbidden gummy worm."

Others offered additional perspectives.

"New to Western science maybe but probably long known to rural indigenous people," one commenter said. Another wrote, "in nature if it's beautiful it's probably venomous."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.